ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Salma Hayek’s Daughter Valentina Is Her Mini-Me! See Rare Photos of the ‘Eternals’ Star’s Only Child

By Samantha Agate
Closer Weekly
Closer Weekly
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gAlu7_0fCqXqaz00

Since landing her breakout role in 1995’s Desperado, Salma Hayek has become one of the most in-demand actresses in Hollywood. When it comes to her life outside of the spotlight with her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, she’s simply known as “mom.” The mother-daughter duo have stepped out for a few rare appearances together over the years.

Salma became a mom to her only child in 2007 with her husband, François-Henri Pinault. The couple got married on Valentine’s Day in 2009. The French businessman is also a dad to three kids from previous relationships. In the early years of Valentina’s life, Salma and François kept their daughter out of the spotlight.

As their little one got older, the proud parents brought her more frequently to red carpet events, film premieres and fun family outings. The From Dusk Till Dawn actress has also opened up more about becoming a mom and balancing fame with the help of her hubby.

“We support each other in everything we do,” the Academy Award nominee told Closer in February 2017. “We don’t have a strong social life because we really like to spend time together.”

The Eternals star went on to add, “Sometimes the hardest thing to balance is motherhood with marriage, because [children] take over! Oh my God, they take over everything.”

Still, Salma wouldn’t change her relationship with her daughter for the world. During a June 2021 appearance on Red Table Talk, the Mexican-born actress shared that her daughter speaks Spanish, English and French. She opened up about raising a teenager on the popular Facebook Watch series.

“I’ve been learning to get out of the way … to let them be who they are,” the Emmy winner said. “To give them the chance to take the chance to be unique. And that is not easy. And when you give them a voice, the first person they use it [on] is you.”

A year prior, she explained that doing school remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic was a hard stage for Valentina to get through.

“Lockdown was very difficult for teenagers,” she explained during a September 2020 interview with The Telegraph. “My daughter Valentina was very independent and did her online schoolwork on her own, but she didn’t enjoy it. She also really missed her friends.”

Through it all, Salma is grateful for all the time she gets to spend with her daughter and the memories they continue to make together!

Keep scrolling to see rare photos of Salma’s daughter, Valentina, over the years.

Comments / 1

Related
Hello Magazine

John Travolta shares 'very proud moment' in rare personal video

John Travolta is a man of many talents. Not only is he one of Hollywood's most acclaimed leading men, but he's also an accomplished private pilot. Taking to Instagram with a rare personal video, John celebrated his latest achievement in the world of aviation with his fans – and was quickly inundated with congratulatory messages.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Salma Hayek
Person
Valentina Paloma Pinault
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach's rarely-seen daughter shares sweet baby photos for joyous celebration

Amy Robach's daughter Ava melted hearts on Tuesday when she marked a special celebration with some adorable baby photos. The talented offspring shared several snaps on her Instagram Stories of her mom's stylist's little girl Oona in honor of her second birthday. Ava documented precious moments with the toddler, posting snaps from moments they have spent together throughout her life so far.
THEATER & DANCE
Financial World

Not only Alec: Hailey Baldwin hospitalized for brain disease

Hailey Baldwin, wife of the Canadian singer Justin Bieber, model 25-year-old niece of Alec Baldwin, face, among others of Tommy Hilfiger, Guess and Versace, was hospitalized for having manifested stroke symptoms, as explained to followers through a message shared shortly after in an Instagram story. She said: "Thursday morning I...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mini Me#Eternals#Only Child#Maternity#French#Academy Award#Mexican
Page Six

Bruce Willis pictured for first time since aphasia diagnosis reveal

Bruce Willis was all smiles as he snuggled with his wife in a pair of touching photos – his first public appearance since she announced his heartbreaking aphasia diagnosis. “Mom & Dad in their favorite habitat,” Emma Heming Willis captioned the two images she posted Wednesday on Instagram, along with the hashtag #offthegrid.
CELEBRITIES
Inside Nova

John Legend's kids 'excited' to have a sibling

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's children know they are "trying" for another baby. The couple - who lost their son Jack in the middle of pregnancy in September 2020 - are undergoing IVF treatment to have a sibling for Luna, five, and Miles, three, and the youngsters are "excited" about the prospect of having another child in the house.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Grace Kelly’s grandson Louis Ducruet admits he'd like to have the first of four children with wife Marie next year when they both turn 30 - but she'd prefer to wait and focus on her career (and only wants two!)

The grandson of Grace Kelly and his wife have opened up about their plans to have a family, but it seems they need to iron out a few details first. Louis and Marie Ducruet, both 29, tied the knot in Monaco in 2019, and are now thinking about the next stage of their marriage, after celebrating their relationship's ten-year anniversary in March.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

John Travolta leaves fans in disbelief as he embraces life in the UK

John Travolta has left America behind for a new venture abroad, and fans were amazed when they found out what he was doing. The star has temporarily moved across the pond to the UK, where he's filming a new Christmas project, and he brought his best attitude with him. While...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Reese Witherspoon makes major announcement: 'Dreams really do come true'

Reese Witherspoon took to Instagram on Monday to share some big news with her fans. The Oscar-winning actress shared a snapshot showing her posing with a copy of Dolly Parton and James Patterson's book, Run Rose Run, and exclaimed: "Dreams really do come true!. '. WATCH: Reese Witherspoon's children make...
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Ashton Kutcher Couldn’t Keep His Eyes Off Mila Kunis During Their Oscars Red-Carpet Debut

After seven years of marriage, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher just attended the Academy Awards as a couple for the first time. The pair, who fell in love 14 years after meeting on the of That ’70s Show and now have two children, walked the Oscars red carpet together on March 27. Kutcher could hardly take his eyes off Kunis, who was decked out in a pink silk gown by Zuhair Murad. To be fair, the Black Swan actor looked just as enthralled with her husband in his black tuxedo.
CELEBRITIES
Closer Weekly

Closer Weekly

49K+
Followers
1K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A celebrity weekly for the 40+ crowd! Make sure to check out our website at closerweekly.com! Twitter and Instagram: @CloserWeekly

 https://www.closerweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy