NEW DATA: Nearly 80% Of Crypto Consumers Use Bitcoin To Pay Online And In Stores. Consumers’ growing interest in digital payments is making cryptocurrency an accepted way to pay, so much that nearly eight in 10 crypto consumers have used Bitcoin to shop online or in-store. The U.S. Crypto Consumer: Cryptocurrency Use In Online And In-Store Purchases, a PYMNTS and BitPay collaboration, surveyed 2,334 U.S. consumers to learn more about how crypto is not only an investment vehicle but also being used as a convenient payment option.

