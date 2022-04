Amid her exit from Magic Mike Last Dance which is being labeled as a breakdown of sorts by some insiders, Thandiwe Newton is likely heading to rehab. Page Six reports that the Crash actor has been boiling since the breakdown of her marriage to her husband of 24 years, Ol Parker. The former couple share three children. The Westworld star had been in London filming Magic Mike with Channing Tatum when staffers on set became worried about her health. "Thandiwe had been acting strange on set, she has been very highly strung. Her apparent breakdown caused so much disruption, it became clear she couldn't play the role," a source from the set told the media outlet.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO