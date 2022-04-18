ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennings, LA

Jennings man allegedly fires gun into air after kids become unruly

By Abigail Jones
WGNO
WGNO
 19 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MjbIX_0fCqWwQc00

JENNINGS, La. ( KLFY ) — A Jennings man is facing charges after allegedly firing a handgun into the air when children at a gathering he was attending began acting unruly, according to the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office (JDPSO).

Norman Sammons, 36, of Jennings, was charged with illegal carrying and discharge of weapons and disturbing the peace by offensive language.

5 injured, 1 dead in 7th Ward hit and run after SUV drives wrong way into traffic

The incident happened while Sammons was at a get-together on Easter Sunday, according to JDPSO. There were children playing on a waterslide and shooting water guns at each other when one of the children started crying after being hit with a water gun.

Jefferson Parish announces low-income household water assistance program

The child’s father, Sammons, started yelling at the kids and fired a 9mm handgun into the air, JDPSO said.

Sammons was arrested and booked into the parish jail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Jennings, LA
Jennings, LA
Crime & Safety
WJAC TV

5 officers to be fired after death of man hit with stun gun

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Officials say five Pittsburgh police officers will be fired after an internal investigation of the death of a man following police use of a stun gun on him in connection with an alleged bicycle theft last fall. Director Lee Schmidt of the city's public safety department...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Shooting#Water Gun#Jefferson Parish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Shreveport Magazine

While out on a cruise with his wife, elderly man saved jet skier from drowning only to shoot him dead; won’t face charges

The 74-year-old man who reportedly rescued a drowning father while out on a cruise with his wife only to shoot him dead will not face charges, officials said. The 74-year-old shooter claims the victim become argumentative and threatened him. He said that he feared for his and his wife’s lives. The 29-year-old man suffered a single gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead. He is survived by his 10-year-old son.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Bakersfield Now

Missing teen found, returned home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (4:30 p.m.) Aubrielle Sandoval was returned home today and is safe, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. --- The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl last seen on Stine Road, near Ridgeview High School. Aubrielle Sandoval was...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
WGNO

WGNO

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy