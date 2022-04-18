Jennings man allegedly fires gun into air after kids become unruly

JENNINGS, La. ( KLFY ) — A Jennings man is facing charges after allegedly firing a handgun into the air when children at a gathering he was attending began acting unruly, according to the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office (JDPSO).

Norman Sammons, 36, of Jennings, was charged with illegal carrying and discharge of weapons and disturbing the peace by offensive language.

The incident happened while Sammons was at a get-together on Easter Sunday, according to JDPSO. There were children playing on a waterslide and shooting water guns at each other when one of the children started crying after being hit with a water gun.

The child’s father, Sammons, started yelling at the kids and fired a 9mm handgun into the air, JDPSO said.

Sammons was arrested and booked into the parish jail.

