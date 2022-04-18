ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker City, OR

Voters can sound off on why a quiet zone is wise

By Email
Baker City Herald
 19 hours ago

The balance of power in the Baker City Council has tipped against the plan to establish a railroad quiet zone in the city, at least temporarily. But it’s also an opportunity for city voters to flip that balance back, to state with their ballots this fall that there is no legitimate...

Baker City Herald

Letter to the Editor for April 16, 2022

Baker County citizens. What is wrong with our people? We all need to wake up to this nonsense going on at the city and county level over ambulance service. Our ambulance service area is facing not having service in the near future unless city/county officials start working hand in hand and come up with a working plan and a solution. From watching the City Council meeting on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, it appears that the city manager is willing to get rid of our ambulance service. His comments lead me to believe that he is willing to cut the medic/fire personnel down in order to save money.
BAKER COUNTY, OR
Baker City Herald

Police chief proposes limits on camping

Baker City Police Chief Ty Duby is asking the City Council to approve an ordinance limiting where and when people can camp in parks and other public property. Duby, who presented ordinance 3383 to councilors during their Tuesday, April 12, meeting, said the document is intended to address problems with homeless people camping on public property.
BAKER CITY, OR
Baker City Herald

New lunch-and-learn series to start April 20

LA GRANDE — La Grande Main Street Downtown is launching a program aimed at connecting businesses to resources throughout the area and region. The brown-bag style lunch-and-learn series, Business-Resource Connection, will begin meeting monthly on the third Wednesday at noon starting Wednesday, April 20. All sessions will be at...
LA GRANDE, OR
Baker City Herald

Infrastructure package invests $31 million in landscape restoration

WASHINGTON, D.C. — USDA will invest $31.1 million in 15 landscape restoration projects using Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funds and annual appropriations. The selected projects will be in California, Oregon, Washington, Arkansas, Colorado, Missouri, New Mexico and Oklahoma. The purpose of the projects is to restore land by planting, seeding, promoting natural regeneration and reducing invasive species to reduce the risk of wildfire.
WASHINGTON, DC
Baker City Herald

OTEC holding annual meeting May 21

BAKER CITY — Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative announced it will hold its annual meeting Saturday, May 21 at 10:30 a.m. at Baker High School, 2500 East St., Baker City. Board President Wayne Overton and Chief Executive Officer Les Penning will report on the state of the cooperative. Three positions on the OTEC Board of Directors are up for election. Election results for Position 7 (Union County), Position 8 (Union County) and Position 9 (Baker County) will be announced during the meeting.
BAKER CITY, OR

