Voters can sound off on why a quiet zone is wise

To the caller who said the recent county employee surveys should be private (in Wednesday, March 16’s Page A11 Sound Off): First of all, they are not private, as they are part of the operations of county government and that makes them public record. However, the surveys should not have only gone to a small, select few. Those surveys should have gone to every employee in the county without identifying the employee specifically and then used to determine areas where improvements can be made, practices can be adjusted and specific issues within each department can be identified and addressed by the heads of each of those departments. Surveys like these are the only true way any employee can confidentially communicate areas of concern, items that could be improved and processes and programs that work to the benefit of the community. It’s the best way to identify ways to correct issues and streamline how our government works.

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 29 DAYS AGO