No Confidence

By Grayson Joslin
ballstatedailynews.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleGrayson Joslin is a freshman political science major and writes “Soapbox” for The Daily News. He is also a senator for Ball State’s Student Government Association. His views do not necessarily reflect those of the newspaper. Since fifth grade, I have wanted to be a leader....

www.ballstatedailynews.com

Daily Mail

English professor defends Indiana university's SEGREGATED classes and slams white students who oppose it, telling them it's not about their hurt feelings

A white professor at Anderson University, a Christian college in Indiana, defended the school's decision to racially segregate its diversity and inclusion discussion sessions, claiming opposition to the move was just about 'white people's feelings.'. English professor Elizabeth Boltz Ranfield took to TikTok to explain that opposition to dividing the...
Denton Record-Chronicle

“The most hated conservative college student in the state”: How a UNT student embroiled her campus in a culture war

The University of North Texas has more than 42,000 students, but few are as infamous as senior Kelly Neidert. Since she arrived at the Denton campus in 2019, the 22-year-old marketing major has revived its Young Conservatives of Texas chapter — which had been dormant for years — and developed a reputation among students and administrators as the campus’ biggest provocateur.
Fox News

Professor wins lawsuit against university over pronouns: Student's demand went against my Christian beliefs

An Ohio professor won $400,000 after suing a university over the academic institutions’ demand that the professor use a student’s preferred pronouns. "The student approached me after class and said that he wanted to be referred to as a female, and I tried to find an accommodation with the student. I was willing to use his proper name, female proper name, and initially the administration was willing to go along with that, but then the administration changed course and demanded that I defer to the ideology, that I refer to the student as a female and I simply could not do that," Shawnee State University professor Nick Meriwether told "America Reports."
State
Indiana State
yr.media

Opinion: For Students’ Health, W Grade On Transcript Should Be Expungeable

This story was originally published on New York University’s Washington Square News. If a student withdraws from a course after the add/drop period, a W will appear on their transcript. According to guidelines from the NYU Division of Student Affairs, students cannot be exempt from this mark on their transcripts due to medical exemptions. The problem with this standard is that it implicitly encourages the prioritization of academic excellence over health. After graduation, grades will have little to no effect on a student’s life. However, if a student abuses their health — mental or physical — for these grades, they could be paying for it long after they leave the insulated bubble of academia.
