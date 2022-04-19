ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Trial for alleged major drug offender pushed back

By Editorials
The Lima News
The Lima News
 8 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gcn9U_0fCqWffV00
A jury trial scheduled for April 26 for Jashon Stinson, left, was continued Monday after Stinson’s attorney, Tom Kollin, asked to withdraw from the case. J Swygart | The Lima News

LIMA — After 16 months of hearings, delays and multiple attorney switches, a Lima man charged as a major drug offender will now wait several more months for a resolution as his case continues to plod through the judicial system.

An April 26 jury trial for Jashon Stinson was continued Monday after the attorney currently representing the Lima man asked to withdraw from the case because his client could no longer afford his services.

Allen County Common Pleas Judge Jeffrey Reed allowed defense attorney Tom Kollin to step down from the case and referred Stinson to the Allen County Public Defenders Office for representation. The judge said he was not certain the defendant would meet the indigency requirements of that office as Stinson said he owns two properties in Lima.

Stinson, 35, was indicted in December 2020 on a first-degree felony charge of possession of cocaine with a major drug offender specification. Additional specifications are for the forfeiture of a gun, an automobile and properties at 1001 Brice Ave., 811 S. Union St.; 828 E. Elm St.; 421 N. Charles St.; and 323 W. Grand Ave., all in Lima.

Stinson was also charged with fifth-degree felony counts of possession and trafficking of marijuana; possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a third-degree felony; having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony; trafficking in marijuana, a third-degree felony with specifications for the forfeiture of a gun, automobile and the aforementioned properties; and possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.

According to court documents, on Oct, 29, 2020, Stinson was stopped by law enforcement while driving and was found to have 492 grams of marijuana inside the vehicle. A search warrant was subsequently issued for a home at 1001 Brice Avenue residence based on information obtained by law enforcement during an ongoing investigation into Stinson’s alleged drug dealing operation.

The West Central Ohio Crime Task Force and the Allen County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team executed the search warrant and seized drug paraphernalia and plastic bags containing approximately 10 ounces of cocaine.

Court records show investigators used a GPS tracking device on Stinson’s vehicle and observed him leaving his South Union Street residence to various locations in the city where suspected drug transactions were made through the car window.

The vehicle was also used by Stinson to travel to the post office to mail a package that was found to contain marijuana, police said.

Reach J Swygart at 567-242-0464.

Comments / 0

Related
The Lima News

‘Major drug offender’ draws 14-year prison sentence

LIMA — A Lima man, formerly of Lexington, Kentucky, was sentenced Thursday to 14 years in prison as a major drug offender. John Buchanon, 51, was indicted by the May 2020 grand jury on first-degree felony counts of possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine, along with lesser counts of possession of heroin and aggravated possession of drugs.
LIMA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lima, OH
Lima, OH
Crime & Safety
Allen County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
County
Allen County, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Trafficking#Automobile
WEHT/WTVW

“Operation Bryan” ends, 14 people get drug charges

POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) – A joint press release states that on the morning of April 14, the Posey County Drug Task Force’s “Operation Bryan” concluded with 14 drug offenders charged with committing drug dealing and other drug-related offenses in Posey County. The press release says that “Operation Bryan” was a 9-month undercover drug operation […]
POSEY COUNTY, IN
KTVZ

Two brothers were sentenced to life in prison for a crime they didn’t commit. Nearly 25 years later, they were exonerated, released and reunited

Brothers George and Melvin DeJesus are out of prison after serving nearly 25 years for a crime they didn’t commit. “Walking out, just with the feeling of vindication, it was great,” George DeJesus told reporters in Michigan on Tuesday, shortly after he was released, according to CNN Detroit affiliate WDIV. “This is the best day of my life.”
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WSAZ

Escaped inmate found

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office have located an escaped inmate on Tuesday. According to the Boone County Sheriff, Kayla Hughes, 31, was wearing an orange jumpsuit at the time of her escape. Hughes was found in Price Hill area of Madison. Sheriff Chad Barker...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WDTN

Beavercreek man sentenced for repeated drug offenses

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A Beavercreek man has been sentenced to over 18 years in prison after being convicted of repeated drug trafficking offences as well as leading police on a chase across northern Beavercreek. According to court documents, 29-year-old Robert Nolan was found guilty of 17 offences during his February 7 trial. Crimes include […]
BEAVERCREEK, OH
The Independent

Rapist avoids prison sentence after his two victims plead for leniency

A man who pleaded guilty to raping two women may never spend a day in prison, thanks to a plea deal supported by the victims themselves.Derek James Nygaard, 20, a former student and football player at Montana Technological University, could have faced up to life in prison for the two sexual assaults. Instead, he will receive a deferred sentence and six years of probation, a judge ruled on Thursday.“You don’t have any criminal record of any kind, but what influences the court the most in relation to that is that the victims have indicated that they feel that you should...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
6K+
Followers
160
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy