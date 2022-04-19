Trial for alleged major drug offender pushed back

A jury trial scheduled for April 26 for Jashon Stinson, left, was continued Monday after Stinson’s attorney, Tom Kollin, asked to withdraw from the case. J Swygart | The Lima News

LIMA — After 16 months of hearings, delays and multiple attorney switches, a Lima man charged as a major drug offender will now wait several more months for a resolution as his case continues to plod through the judicial system.

An April 26 jury trial for Jashon Stinson was continued Monday after the attorney currently representing the Lima man asked to withdraw from the case because his client could no longer afford his services.

Allen County Common Pleas Judge Jeffrey Reed allowed defense attorney Tom Kollin to step down from the case and referred Stinson to the Allen County Public Defenders Office for representation. The judge said he was not certain the defendant would meet the indigency requirements of that office as Stinson said he owns two properties in Lima.

Stinson, 35, was indicted in December 2020 on a first-degree felony charge of possession of cocaine with a major drug offender specification. Additional specifications are for the forfeiture of a gun, an automobile and properties at 1001 Brice Ave., 811 S. Union St.; 828 E. Elm St.; 421 N. Charles St.; and 323 W. Grand Ave., all in Lima.

Stinson was also charged with fifth-degree felony counts of possession and trafficking of marijuana; possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a third-degree felony; having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony; trafficking in marijuana, a third-degree felony with specifications for the forfeiture of a gun, automobile and the aforementioned properties; and possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.

According to court documents, on Oct, 29, 2020, Stinson was stopped by law enforcement while driving and was found to have 492 grams of marijuana inside the vehicle. A search warrant was subsequently issued for a home at 1001 Brice Avenue residence based on information obtained by law enforcement during an ongoing investigation into Stinson’s alleged drug dealing operation.

The West Central Ohio Crime Task Force and the Allen County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team executed the search warrant and seized drug paraphernalia and plastic bags containing approximately 10 ounces of cocaine.

Court records show investigators used a GPS tracking device on Stinson’s vehicle and observed him leaving his South Union Street residence to various locations in the city where suspected drug transactions were made through the car window.

The vehicle was also used by Stinson to travel to the post office to mail a package that was found to contain marijuana, police said.

