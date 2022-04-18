Arnold Eugene Sickmiller

David Eugene Mullett was born Nov. 2, 1938, in New Martinsville, W.Va. He attended Magnolia High School, graduating class of 1956. Following high school he worked for PPG in West Virginia for two years, then enrolled in West Virginia University where he majored in chemical engineering. Following his graduation in 1965 he again began working for PPG in different locations; Natrium, W.Va., the General Office in Pittsburgh, and most recently Lake Charles. After 39 years of continuous employment, he retired in 2002. He was a faithful member of St. Luke Simpson United Methodist Church in Lake Charles, La.
