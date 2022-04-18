Arnold Eugene Sickmiller

Clyde Eugene Lampp, 80, of Fayetteville passed away on March 20, 2022. He was born April 22, 1941, in Hillsboro, Texas to Raymond and Katie (Garner) Lampp. Clyde was a fantastic father and grandfather who loved to work with his hands and loved going to auctions. He was easygoing and happy to help family and friends in any way. Clyde was a design engineer at White Rodgers for over 30 years and had three of every kind of tool and could fix anything.

