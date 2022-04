The Real Feel of Roland’s top-of-the-line VAD706. When writing a song, performing before an audience, or laying down tracks to be at our best, making the music has to “feel” right. For too long, drummers have had to live with a double standard with their playing experience: Take advantage of the world of percussion sounds that electronic drum modules have to offer or play a more traditional acoustic drum set that feels better. Innovations in Roland’s new V-Drum Acoustic Design promises drummers the best of both worlds.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO