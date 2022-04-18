Lawmaker asks AG for opinion on rail bridge ownership
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Democratic lawmaker from Bismarck is asking the attorney general to determine whether the state owns a railroad bridge.
The Bismarck Tribune reported Sen. Tracy Potter requested an opinion from the attorney general’s office on Monday on who owns the Bismarck-Mandan Rail Bridge.
Nonprofit group Friends of the Rail Bridge wants to stop BNSF Railway from demolishing the 139-year-old bridge to clear the way for a new one.
The group and the railroad signed a deal early last year outlining paths to keeping or removing the bridge but the group feels a state ownership determination would help its cause.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.
Comments / 0