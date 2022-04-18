ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawmaker asks AG for opinion on rail bridge ownership

By The Associated Press
 19 hours ago

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Democratic lawmaker from Bismarck is asking the attorney general to determine whether the state owns a railroad bridge.

The Bismarck Tribune reported Sen. Tracy Potter requested an opinion from the attorney general’s office on Monday on who owns the Bismarck-Mandan Rail Bridge.

Nonprofit group Friends of the Rail Bridge wants to stop BNSF Railway from demolishing the 139-year-old bridge to clear the way for a new one.

The group and the railroad signed a deal early last year outlining paths to keeping or removing the bridge but the group feels a state ownership determination would help its cause.

