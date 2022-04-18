ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine bans spread of PFAS-laden sewage sludge

By Newsroom
foxbangor.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA — Maine lawmakers passed a historic bill Friday to ban the spread of PFAS-laden sewage sludge as fertilizer. According to the nonprofit public health organization Defend Our Health, it’s the first legislation of its kind to be passed...

