Terry Dietz takes pride in what he has been able to accomplish in two short years as the head baseball coach at Higley High School. He’s given the team a new identity with revamped uniforms and logos that include a shield of arms and alternate light blue jerseys that stray away from the school’s normal navy blue and silver color scheme. He’s also added other logos into the mix for some variety, one of which includes a large ‘H’ with the head of a knight on the left side.

GILBERT, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO