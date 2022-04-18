ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Law extends ‘no test’ time for expired driver’s licenses

By WXXV Staff
wxxv25.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA new law gives Mississippi residents more time to renew expired driver’s licenses without having to take...

www.wxxv25.com

Comments / 0

Related
GeekyGadgets

Apple Wallet gets State ID and driver’s license in Arizona

Apple has announced that its Apple Wallet now supports a Sate ID and also driver’s licenses in Arizona, they have also revealed that the feature is headed to more states. The other starts that will also get the features to include Colorado, Hawaii, Mississippi, Ohio, the territory of Puerto Rico, and more.
CELL PHONES
MySanAntonio

U.S. State Will Now Accept Digital Driver's License on iPhone

As the future inevitably becomes more digital, many have opted to switch to digital payment methods in lieu of physical cards. Now, it looks like forms of identification might be headed that way too, questioning whether or not we will eventually even ned to carry wallets around anymore. Arizona has...
CELL PHONES
ABC 15 News

Drivers concerned Arizona licenses don't expire for decades

It's a law that’s unique to Arizona — drivers don’t have to renew their standard license for several decades. This means you don’t have to renew your license until you’re 65, even if the rules of the road change. When ABC15 asked the Arizona Department...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Government
Rolling Stone

Trump-Appointed Judge Deemed ‘Not Qualified’ by Bar Association Voids Mask Mandate on Planes, Other Travel

Click here to read the full article. A Trump-appointed Federal judge in Florida has voided a national mask mandate for airplanes and other transportation. “Wearing a mask cleans nothing,” U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle wrote in her decision on Monday. “At most, it traps virus droplets. But it neither ‘sanitizes’ the person wearing the mask nor ‘sanitizes’ the conveyance.” Mizelle, 35, was only eight years out of law school at University of Florida when Trump appointed her to the lifetime position in 2020. The Daily Beast noted at the time that her only trial experience was as an intern, and...
FLORIDA STATE
Fox47News

Apple Started Its Digital Driver’s License And State ID Program

Apple is working toward making the Wallet even more like a physical wallet. Owners of Apple devices who hold a driver’s license or state-issued ID from Arizona can now add them to their digital wallets. The tech giant announced the update on March 23. iPhone or Apple Watch users...
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tate Reeves
americanmilitarynews.com

Georgia becomes 25th state to adopt permitless gun carry

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed SB 319 into law on Tuesday afternoon, officially marking Georgia as the 25th state to sign permitless gun carry – referred to as “Constitutional carry” – into law. “SB 319 makes sure that law-abiding Georgians, including our daughters and your family...
GEORGIA STATE
WJTV 12

NAACP asks U.S. Attorney General to investigate former Gov. Phil Bryant after Mississippi Today series

Mississippi Today’s “The Backchannel” series, which examines former Gov. Phil Bryant’s involvement in what officials have called the largest public embezzlement scheme in state history, is renewing calls for a federal investigation. NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson wrote a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on April 7, three days after the beginning […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican#House
bloomberglaw.com

Taylor Greene Insurrection Challenge Cleared by U.S. Judge (1)

State panel can explore whether Greene participated in insurrection. eligibility to seek reelection can continue, a federal judge ruled, potentially giving Georgia state officials access to information and testimony about the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol that has eluded members of the House panel investigating it. U.S. District...
GEORGIA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Senate Votes to Change Some Childcare Staffing Rules

(Des Moines, IA) — Republicans in the Iowa Senate have voted to let 16 and 17 year olds be in charge of school-age children at childcare centers, without direct adult supervision. Republican Senator Craig Johnson of Independence says Iowa teens are already allowed to work as lifeguards and certified nursing assistants. The bill also raises staffing ratios, so one adult childcare worker could oversee up to 10 three-year-olds. Democrats opposed the bill. Senator Claire Celsi of Des Moines says better pay and benefits are the answer to Iowa’s childcare crisis. She also said, “it’s not as easy as it looks. You have to pay attention every second.” The bill now goes back to the House for consideration of Senate changes.
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Ballotpedia News

The Missouri Supreme Court issued two decisions

The Missouri Supreme Court has issued two decisions in April 2022 so far. State of Missouri vs. Shawn W. Yount was argued on Feb. 1, 2022, and the opinion was issued on April 5. In this case, the defendant appealed the decision of the circuit court that he was a dangerous offender, which increased the severity of his sentence. The Supreme Court ruled that the defendent’s case should be sent back to the circuit court for resetencing as it did not find that the defendent met the requirements to be considered a dangerous offender. It was a 6-1 decision written by Justice Robin Ransom with Justice George W. Draper III dissenting.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy