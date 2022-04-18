Law extends ‘no test’ time for expired driver’s licenses

Apple has announced that its Apple Wallet now supports a Sate ID and also driver’s licenses in Arizona, they have also revealed that the feature is headed to more states. The other starts that will also get the features to include Colorado, Hawaii, Mississippi, Ohio, the territory of Puerto Rico, and more.
(Des Moines, IA) — Republicans in the Iowa Senate have voted to let 16 and 17 year olds be in charge of school-age children at childcare centers, without direct adult supervision. Republican Senator Craig Johnson of Independence says Iowa teens are already allowed to work as lifeguards and certified nursing assistants. The bill also raises staffing ratios, so one adult childcare worker could oversee up to 10 three-year-olds. Democrats opposed the bill. Senator Claire Celsi of Des Moines says better pay and benefits are the answer to Iowa’s childcare crisis. She also said, “it’s not as easy as it looks. You have to pay attention every second.” The bill now goes back to the House for consideration of Senate changes.
TARTA has withdrawn its requirement that bus riders and drivers wear face masks after a federal judge in Florida invalidated the Transportation Security Administration’s order requiring masks be worn on public transportation.
The Missouri Supreme Court has issued two decisions in April 2022 so far. State of Missouri vs. Shawn W. Yount was argued on Feb. 1, 2022, and the opinion was issued on April 5. In this case, the defendant appealed the decision of the circuit court that he was a dangerous offender, which increased the severity of his sentence. The Supreme Court ruled that the defendent’s case should be sent back to the circuit court for resetencing as it did not find that the defendent met the requirements to be considered a dangerous offender. It was a 6-1 decision written by Justice Robin Ransom with Justice George W. Draper III dissenting.
