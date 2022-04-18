Law extends ‘no test’ time for expired driver’s licenses

(Des Moines, IA) — Republicans in the Iowa Senate have voted to let 16 and 17 year olds be in charge of school-age children at childcare centers, without direct adult supervision. Republican Senator Craig Johnson of Independence says Iowa teens are already allowed to work as lifeguards and certified nursing assistants. The bill also raises staffing ratios, so one adult childcare worker could oversee up to 10 three-year-olds. Democrats opposed the bill. Senator Claire Celsi of Des Moines says better pay and benefits are the answer to Iowa’s childcare crisis. She also said, “it’s not as easy as it looks. You have to pay attention every second.” The bill now goes back to the House for consideration of Senate changes.

