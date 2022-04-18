ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Hop the presses: Easter Bunny greets White House reporters

By Judy Kurtz
The Hill
The Hill
 19 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NgyUL_0fCqUaKI00
Tweet

SPOTTED: A cotton-tailed visitor momentarily taking on the hare-y job of White House press secretary, as the Easter Bunny made a surprise appearance Monday in the briefing room.

Moments into the start of the White House’s daily press briefing, the vest-sporting rabbit took to the podium typically occupied by press secretary Jen Psaki.

A few groans were heard from the press corps at the sight of the guest speaker, who earlier in the day was seen alongside President Biden and Jill Biden at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll.

Carrying a briefing binder emblazoned with a carrot, the Easter Bunny didn’t speak before Psaki made her entrance.

“No more bunny business,” Psaki cracked, before adding, “That’s the line we worked on. Do you guys like it?”

“Are there sticks and carrots?” NBC News’s Kelly O’Donnell quipped back to Psaki.

“Oh, Kelly — coming with the fire today,” Psaki replied with a grin, before the Easter Bunny hopped off with a wave and exited the briefing.

—Updated at 5:52 p.m.

Comments / 7

Related
Daily Mail

Barking mad! Secret Service agents were furious at Biden White House for playing down injuries caused by bites from First Dog Major before he was shipped off to Biden's friends, new documents reveal

Secret Service agents were furious at White House officials for toning down injuries caused by bites from Major, the First Dog, to the point where they even tried to get President Joe Biden to pay for a coat that was ripped into pieces, according to newly released documents. Secret Service...
ANIMALS
SheKnows

President Biden’s Granddaughter Naomi Biden Just Revealed She'll Be Hosting Her Wedding at the White House

Click here to read the full article. There’s going to be a White House wedding! Naomi Biden, President Joe Biden’s granddaughter, shared that she and her fiancé Peter Neal will hold their reception at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, all thanks to First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, President Biden, and the staff that keeps the White House running. While Naomi isn’t the first member of the first family to have their wedding at the White House, she is the most recent in quite a number of years, making the occasion all the more exciting for everyone involved. Naomi took to her personal Twitter...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Jill Biden
MSNBC

Secret plot: New Clarence Thomas scandal over wife's texts with Trump White House

Leaked text messages reveal Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, urged Trump's Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, to find ways to overturn the 2020 presidential election. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the legal significance of Thomas' texts, and the wider questions facing Justice Thomas.March 25, 2022.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Egg#The White House#Nbc News
The Independent

Jill Biden complained about husband choosing Kamala Harris as running mate, book claims

First Lady Jill Biden was apparently less than enthusiastic about Kamala Harris’ selection as her husband’s running mate, according to a new book reporting on the election and first year of the 46th president.In This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future, which will be published in May, New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alex Burns write that the then-candidate’s wife was unimpressed by Ms Harris’s criticism of her husband during a primary debate in 2019.“There are millions of people in the United States,” they quote Ms Biden saying, according to an extract obtained...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Salon

Nine words that shook the world: What was Joe Biden thinking?

Ever since Joe Biden ended his speech in Poland on Saturday night by making one of the most dangerous statements ever uttered by a U.S. president in the nuclear age, efforts to clean up after him have been profuse. Administration officials scurried to assert that Biden didn't mean what he said. Yet no amount of trying to "walk back" his unhinged comment at the end of his speech in front of Warsaw's Royal Castle can change the fact that Biden had called for regime change in Russia.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Bob Woodward: ‘No phone calls’ in Trump Jan. 6 records, but ‘I know personally, Trump is a phone addict’

Bob Woodward joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss his reporting on the "seven hour 37 minute gap" in Trump’s phone records from January 6, despite the former president’s “phone addict” tendencies. “This is the most important day in Trump's presidency, in many ways, and there are no phone calls,” says Woodward. “They've got some evidence, not absolute proof, but that there were burner phones, disposable phones, bought and used in the Oval Office or around the Oval Office during this period.” He adds, “disposable phones and burner phones are used by people who want to conceal their communications.”March 30, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Kamala Harris repeats same expression four times in speech loop

Kamala Harris has once again been mocked by Republicans and meme-creators for saying the same expression four times in succession. The vice president, who was speaking on Monday in Sunset, Louisiana, repeated the same phrase, “the significance of the passage of time”, four times in a row. Ms Harris said she had been talking about “the significance of the passage of time” with Louisiana governor John Bel Edwards during an earlier library visit that day, and again mentioned the phrase for emphasis. “The governor and I and we were all doing a tour of the library here and talking about...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

540K+
Followers
65K+
Post
409M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy