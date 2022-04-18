ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo announces death of newborn son

Cover picture for the articleUNDATED (WKRC/CNN Newsource) - Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo said Monday that one of his newborn twins has died. The Manchester United and Portugal footballer announced in October he and his partner, Georgina...

Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals in Heartbreaking Post That One of His Newborn Twins Has Died

In a heartbreaking post on social media, Cristiano Ronaldo revealed that he and his partner Georgina Rodríguez lost one of their newborn twins. "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away," the soccer star wrote in a statement signed by him and Rodríguez. "It is the greatest pain that any parent can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness."
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend: All About Georgina Rodriguez & His Past Romances

Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, has caught the eye of many stunning women over the years. No surprise there, considering how good-looking the soccer star is! One of Cristiano’s earliest love interests was the mother of his 11-year-old son Cristiano Jr. He has still never publicly revealed her identity. Cristiano dated women such as Paris Hilton and Irina Shayk before he welcomed twins Eva and Mateo via surrogacy in 2017. He’s currently dating Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez, 28. Cristiano and Georgina have two children together, while their newborn son died during birth in April 2022. We rounded up everything to know about Georgina and Cristiano’s past romances below.
Look: Photo Of Steph Curry’s Daughter, Riley, Goes Viral

Back in 2015, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry’s daughter Riley famously stole the show at a press conference during the 2015 NBA Finals. Fast forward nearly seven years later and Riley is still going to her dad’s games, but she’s not a baby anymore. She’s still getting noticed though.
'It is the greatest pain any parent can feel': Heartbroken Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez reveal their baby boy has died

Cristiano Ronaldo and long-term partner Georgina Rodriguez have confirmed their baby son has tragically died. The Portuguese footballer confirmed the death in an Instagram post on Monday evening, while crediting the team of doctors and nurses who assisted Rodriguez through childbirth. The couple confirmed her pregnancy on social media in...
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Sister Katia Aveiro Mourns ‘Angel’ Nephew in Touching Tribute

An emotional message. After Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodríguez, announced the death of their newborn son, the athlete’s sister Katia Aveiro penned a touching Instagram tribute. “I love you and my heart is all there on this side,” read the 44-year-old singer’sInstagram caption, translated from Portuguese. “May God take care of everything and […]
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Best Quotes About Fatherhood Over the Years

A family man! Besides being one of the greatest soccer players of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo is also a loving dad to his sons and daughters. The athlete most recently welcomed twin babies with his partner, Georgina Rodríguez, in April 2022, but the couple’s infant son died during childbirth. “It is with our deepest sadness […]
