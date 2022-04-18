Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo announces death of newborn son

Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, has caught the eye of many stunning women over the years. No surprise there, considering how good-looking the soccer star is! One of Cristiano’s earliest love interests was the mother of his 11-year-old son Cristiano Jr. He has still never publicly revealed her identity. Cristiano dated women such as Paris Hilton and Irina Shayk before he welcomed twins Eva and Mateo via surrogacy in 2017. He’s currently dating Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez, 28. Cristiano and Georgina have two children together, while their newborn son died during birth in April 2022. We rounded up everything to know about Georgina and Cristiano’s past romances below.

