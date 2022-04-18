ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool, Cicero-North Syracuse boys lacrosse both beat F-M

By Phil Blackwell
 21 hours ago
CENTRAL NEW YORK – In recent years, the tide of boys lacrosse games between Liverpool and Fayetteville-Manlius always seemed to turn in the Hornets’ favor.

All of that changed last Tuesday at LHS Stadium, where the 2-0 Warriors, led by Jaylen Graham and Joe Sacco, put together an all-out effort, capped by a late comeback, to prevail 9-8 for its third in a row.

F-M, at 1-2, still was struggling after 19 seniors departed from its 2021 sectional Class B title team. Yet it fought to a 4-3 halftime lead here, and only Graham’s superb effort kept it close, the Liverpool midfielder netting all three of his team’s goals.

Others finally joined the offense for Liverpool in a back-and-forth second half, though Graham tacked on two more goals to give him five as Owen Michaud and Aaron Clouthier converted, too.

Down 8-7, the Warriors pulled even when Sacco scored with 6:56 left in the fourth quarter. Getting the ball back, Liverpool again worked it to Sacco, who putt in the go-ahead goal with 4:06 to play.

The Warriors held on from there, its defense consistent and solid in front of goalie Owen Salanger, who finished with 10 saves, each of them important.

Brimming with newfound confidence, Liverpool faced LaFayette two days later and, with a potent attack, pulled away to rout the Lancers 20-7.

Clouthier, in particular, stood out, burning LaFayette for eight goals to go with an assist. Sacco and Michaud both had two goals and two assists, while Jackson Furr and Dom Osbeck also converted twice. Graham, Gavin Kenna, Charles Praschunas and Evan Breed had one goal apiece.

As Liverpool was conquering F-M, Cicero-North Syracuse was getting humbled at Baldwinsville, unable to recover from a rough first quarter in a 13-6 loss to the Bees.

During those first 12 minutes, B’ville netted six goals to the Northstars’ one, and even though it played on fairly even terms from there, the Bees always managed to maintain control.

Eljiah Martin, Mason Blakeman and  Mason Cicciarelli each scored twice, with Peter Carter recording nine saves. Leo Johnson (four goals) and Ryan Quinn (three goals, two assists) led B’ville’s attack.

C-NS recovered Thursday to defeat Ithaca 11-5. By himself, Ian Leahey, with five goals, matched the Little Red’s entire output as Michael Koehler got two goals. Blakeman had a goal and two assists, with Ciciarelli, Martin and John Carter adding single goals.

Even bigger for the Northstars, though, was what it did Saturday against F-M, leading most of the way and not letting up until it had defeated the Hornets 13-0.

Building up an 8-4 edge by halftime, C-NS withstood all of F-M’s late charges as Ciciarelli and Leahey both lit it up, each getting five goals as Ciciarelli added a pair of assists. Blakeman got a goal and three assists as Martin and Carter also converted.

Liverpool kept itself unbeaten by beating Section II’s Shaker 9-5 on Saturday at Herkimer Community College, mostly thanks to a solid defense anchored by Salanger, who had eight saves.

Clouthier, with three goals and two assists, paced an attack where Sacco had two goals and two assists.  Furr got two goals and one assist as Michaud had a goal and two assists. Graham added a goal.

