ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool, NY

Liverpool softball goes 2-1, takes loss to Jamesville-DeWitt

By Phil Blackwell
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mUSO8_0fCqTbAo00

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Feeling quite good after a season-opening win over Webster Thomas on April 9, the Liverpool softball team turned its attention to other non-league games during the April school break.

It began last Monday, at Maine-Endwell, where the Warriors were pushed to nine innings, but were able to persevere and defeat the Spartans 4-1.

M-E got on the board in the first inning, but from there Cassie Wiggins would toss a shutout, striking out 11 and holding the Spartans to six hits overall.

The Warriors tied it in the fifth, then broke the 1-1 tie with three runs in the top of the ninth. Tristen LaForte was the lone Liverpool batter to earn a pair of hits as she and Wiggins both got an RBI.

Three games would follow on the turf at Carrier Park, starting with Rome Free Academy on Tuesday as Liverpool made it three wins in as many games, claiming a 9-3 decision over the Black Knights.

A four-run first inning quickly erased a 1-0 deficit and two runs in the second followed, the Warriors ultimately picking up 10 hits.

Mackenzie Frani pitched 4 2/3 innings, striking out six and holding RFA to two hits. She also delivered a single and two RBIs as LaForte and Lily Stevens also drove in two runs. Julia Wike and Lauren Ragonese each had two hits and scored twice, with Wiggins pitching 2 1/3 no-hit innings in relief of Frani.

And this led to Thursday’s game against Jamesville-DeWitt, reuniting Liverpool head coach Phil DeAugustine with the team he coached to a series of league and Section III titles.

Here, the Red Rams got the best of it, rallying to stun the Warriors 10-8 after Liverpool built a 5-0 lead through five innings.

J-D got back in it with four runs in the sixth and, after the Warriors made it 8-4, batting around against Wiggins and Frani in a six-run seventh to go in front.

Prior to that, Ragonese had led Liverpool at the plate with a triple and four RBIs. LaForte doubled, singled twice and drove in two runs as Frani added an RBI.

It was not until Thursday that Cicero-North Syracuse saw its first game action of the season, and the Northstars got an immediate idea of the work that lay ahead, taking a 5-3 loss to Oneida.

A pair of early runs had the Indians up 2-0 before C-NS tied it in the third, then briefly took a 3-2 lead in the fourth as Danielle Filapello and Tahlia Gerardi both earned RBIs, with Riley Barrett and Megan Johnston scoring runs.

Oneida fought back, though, using three runs in the fourth off Eva Farone to go back in front. Despite two scoreless innings of relief from Sydney Puttkamer, the Northstars could not catch up as Kerring Crysler closed it out for the Indians, having seen teammate Olivia Friend belt a home run.

C-NS then defeated Rome Free Academy 5-3 on Friday, using three runs in the third inning to break out of a 2-2 tie. Farone’s pair of doubles led to three RBIs as Gerardi drove in a run.

Comments / 0

Related
Eagle Newspapers

Jamesville-DeWitt boys track finds wins at Westhill meet

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Some of the area’s high school track and field teams would find themselves in competition early during the week of the April school break. Jamesville-DeWitt and Christian Brothers Academy both had strong performances during Tuesday’s Westhill Spring Break Invitational. It included Alex Martinez...
JAMESVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

CBA, Jamesville-DeWitt boys lacrosse remains undefeated

CENTRAL NEW YORK – No one in area high school boys lacrosse had done as well as Christian Brothers Academy, thanks to big wins over West Genesee and Skaneateles. Looking for more, the Brothers got it Thursday with a 16-3 romp over Jordan-Elbridge where it did all of the damage in the first half, sprinting […]
SKANEATELES, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oneida, NY
City
Webster, NY
State
Maine State
City
Maine, NY
Liverpool, NY
Sports
City
Liverpool, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Joe Sindoni named new Liverpool football head coach

LIVERPOOL – With a rich and deep history that includes championships and sending waves of players to the professional and college ranks, Liverpool football was an attractive position for any potential head coach. What the Warriors got was someone who knows quite well what it’s like to reach the...
LIVERPOOL, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Jamesville-DeWitt, CBA boys tennis roll to season-opening wins

CENTRAL NEW YORK – A stretch of dry, warm early-April weather gave a group of area high school boys tennis teams the chance to take part in season-opening league matches. Jamesville-DeWitt went 10-0 a season ago and swept to league and Section III honors. Now the Red Rams set out again and started with a 7-0 shutout over the Auburn Maroons.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#Maine Endwell#Warriors#Spartans#Rome Free Academy#The Black Knights#Rfa
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia boys lacrosse opens with rout of Cortland

CORTLAND – A memorable week in Cazenovia High School athletics concluded with, among other things, the emphatic return of the boys varsity lacrosse to regular-season action. Having only gone 5-8 a season ago, Cazenovia was already determined, in 2022, to at least return to contending form, even if it might not resemble the state championship sides of a decade earlier.
CORTLAND, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Wins by lacrosse Wildcats, Lakers part of opening weekend

CENTRAL NEW YORK – What started with a dramatic overtime win by over Westhill in girls lacrosse continued with several other area girls and boys sides finding various amounts of success. WG’s girls found itself in yet another tense battle at South Jefferson two nights later and, in the...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Eagle Newspapers

Baldwinsville track teams open at Westhill meet

SYRACUSE – Each of the Baldwinsville track and field teams will face big tests next week when they take on Liverpool in the Salt City Athletic Conference Metro division opener at LHS Stadium. Before that, though, the Bees tuned up with twin appearance at Westhill’s Spring Break Invitational Tuesday...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Marcellus softball splits pair of games in Myrtle Beach

The April school break saw the Marcellus softball team test itself against elite competition in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, this after seeing two early-season games postponed by bad weather. In its first game there after a pair of scrimmages, the Mustangs lost, 5-4, to Chesterfield, nearly rallying from a 5-0 deficit as it pulled within […]
MARCELLUS, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Skaneateles boys tennis rolls to 2-0 start

CENTRAL NEW YORK – A long-time rivalry marked the opening of the area high school boys tennis season as Skaneateles took on Marcellus last Tuesday afternoon, and the Lakers got the best of it, taking a 4-1 decision. Sweeping all three singles matches, Skaneateles saw Jake Salzhauer rally past...
SKANEATELES, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia boys tennis splits pair of opening matches

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Things could not have started better for the Cazenovia boys tennis team. Not only were the Lakers able to get on the court earlier than in some years, it proved impressive in competition, too, shutting out Manlius-Pebble Hill 5-0 last Tuesady afternoon. To initiate Cazenovia’s...
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Carolyn A. Cooney, 91

Carolyn Allen Cooney, 91, of Cazenovia, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022. She was born Nov. 19, 1930, in Rochester, N.Y., to Ross L. and Madeline Hitchcock Allen. Carolyn spent her early years in Ann Arbor, MI, before her family moved to Cortland. She was a graduate of Cortland High School in 1948 and continued her education by earning her bachelor’s degree from Russell Sage College in 1952 and her master’s degree in education from Syracuse University in 1967. Carolyn was employed with Cazenovia College and retired as the dean of student affairs in 1987. In 1990, Carolyn worked as an assistant for Assemblyman Bill Magee until 1996. She was a communicant of St. James Church where she had been a member of their cemetery committee and had been a volunteer at the Cazenovia Public Library. In her early years, Carolyn enjoyed golfing and playing Bridge, she was also known as a “great hockey mom.”
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
207K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy