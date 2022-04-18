ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DJ Kay Slay has died, aged 55

By Celebretainment
Black Hills Pioneer
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDJ Kay Slay has died, aged 55. The long-time HOT 97 DJ - who hosted the ‘The Drama Hour’ for more than 20 years - passed away from complications from COVID-19, according to the New York based radio station. His family said in a statement on Sunday...

TMZ.com

NYC DJ Kay Slay Dead From Covid at 55

DJ Kay Slay has died after a 4-month battle with COVID ... this according to his family and peers. The NY-based legendary hip-hop ambassador passed away Sunday, first confirmed by Wack 100, and then others, as tributes started to pour in from across the industry. His family writes, "Our hearts are broken by the passing of Keith Grayson, professionally known as DJ Kay Slay."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

DJ Kay Slay, Revered Mixtape Maker and Hip-Hop’s ‘Drama King,’ Dead at 55

Click here to read the full article. DJ Kay Slay, the venerated hip-hop DJ known as rap’s “Drama King,” died Sunday, April 17, due to complications related to Covid-19. He was 55. The New York City radio station Hot 97 — where DJ Kay Slay was a longtime host — confirmed his death and shared a statement from his family. “Our hearts are broken by the passing of Keith Grayson, professionally known as DJ Kay Slay,” the Grayson family wrote. “A dominant figure in hip-hop culture with millions of fans worldwide, DJ Kay Slay will be remembered for his passion and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

DJ Kay Slay: 5 Things To Know About NY Hip-Hop Icon Who Died At 55

DJ Kay Slay’s death was announced on Monday April 18. The hip hop star, whose real name was Keith Grayson, was 55-years-old. His family shared a statement saying the news of his passing via New York rap station Hot 97. “Our hearts are broken by the passing of Keith Grayson, professionally known as DJ Kay Slay. A dominant figure in Hip Hop culture with millions of fans worldwide, DJ Kay Slay will be remembered for his passion and excellence with a legacy that will transcend generations. In memory of DJ Kay Slay, our family wishes to thank all of his friends, fans, and supporters for their prayers and well wishes during this difficult time. We ask that you respect our privacy as we grieve this tragic loss,” they said. Find out more about DJ Kay Slay here.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
