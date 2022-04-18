ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

Diagnosed with Debt: Finding a Medical Advocate

wflx.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDiagnosed with Debt: Many Americans face financial hardships from crushing unpaid medical bills. A trip to the emergency room can instantly change your life - not just medically, but financially as well....

www.wflx.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

How to Stop Surprise Medical Bills and Helping With Debt

No one likes surprises, especially when it’s a medical bill totaling hundreds, even thousands of dollars. Unsuspecting consumers have complained about them for years, and now there’s a federal law that should help. But, as Consumer Reports explains, there are some important exceptions that you need to know...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Martin County, FL
Martin County, FL
Health
Local
Florida Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Debt#Americans#Safety4life Foundation
Rolling Stone

Trump-Appointed Judge Deemed ‘Not Qualified’ by Bar Association Voids Mask Mandate on Planes, Other Travel

Click here to read the full article. A Trump-appointed Federal judge in Florida has voided a national mask mandate for airplanes and other transportation. “Wearing a mask cleans nothing,” U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle wrote in her decision on Monday. “At most, it traps virus droplets. But it neither ‘sanitizes’ the person wearing the mask nor ‘sanitizes’ the conveyance.” Mizelle, 35, was only eight years out of law school at University of Florida when Trump appointed her to the lifetime position in 2020. The Daily Beast noted at the time that her only trial experience was as an intern, and...
FLORIDA STATE
Motley Fool

Why Suze Orman Recommends Term Life Insurance Over Whole Life

Will her advice convince you a term life policy is best?. Consumers buying life insurance have a choice between term and whole life policies. Suze Orman recommends term life policies. Term life can be a cheaper and better option for many people. Life insurance is a vital purchase for most...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Kiplinger

Retirees, This Is What It Takes to Be Your Own Insurer

It's daunting to consider, but if something tragic happens and you need years of long-term care, how would you pay for it? The costs of long-term care are already exorbitant and will only get worse. Last year, the national median annual cost of a home health aide was more than $61,000, a 12.5% increase from 2020, while a private room in a nursing home cost more than $108,000, an uptick of 2.4%, according to insurance company Genworth. By 2031, a home health aide could cost about $83,000 a year, and a private room in a nursing home is expected to be roughly $145,700 annually, Genworth says.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
MarketWatch

6 things to consider before you move in retirement

If you’re seeking a new lifestyle in retirement, you’re not the only one. Of those who purchased new homes, 18% were younger baby boomers, ages 56 to 65, and 14% were older boomers, ages 66 to 74, according to the 2021 Home Buyers and Sellers Generational Trends Report from the National Association of Realtors Research Group.
REAL ESTATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Medical debt by the numbers: 6 stats

Medical debt burdens many Americans and disproportionately hurts Black Americans, according to several studies, surveys and reports Becker's has covered in March. 1. There is $88 billion in medical debt on consumer credit records since June 2021, a March 1 Consumer Financial Protection Bureau report found. The actual amount is likely higher because not all medical debts are sent to consumer reporting companies.
HEALTH
US News and World Report

When Do You Need A Medical Exam for Life Insurance?

Depending on the type of life insurance you’re shopping for, you may be required to get a medical exam before you can buy a policy. This guide will help you understand what a life insurance medical exam is, when you must get one, and what to expect when you do.
HEALTH
News Channel Nebraska

Loving their neighbors – one paid medical debt at a time

LINCOLN - The head man at First-Plymouth Congregational Church is wearing sneakers and jeans for the 11:59 service – a laid-back and come-as-you-are worship. A breeze blows through the open doors into the high-ceilinged sanctuary of the grand old church, surrounded by stately two-story homes, humble bungalows and boxy slip-in apartments in one of Lincoln’s most economically diverse neighborhoods.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy