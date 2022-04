Olive R (Taylor) Haviland, 95, widow of Raymond E. Haviland, passed into eternal life on Thursday, (April 14, 2022) at The Pines at Bristol. A lifelong resident of Bristol, she lived on Norwalk Ave with her six siblings and parents. She was a softball player on a women's league in the 30's and 40's, and a Cub Scout Den Mother in the 60's. She was a wife, mother, sister and friend to everyone. She raised her family with love and devotion. Her family was very important to her. We will miss her wit and feistiness. Her strength and courage will live on in her children.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 21 HOURS AGO