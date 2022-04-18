Vote for the Daily American Somerset County Athlete of the Week for April 8-14

Each Monday, the Daily American will select nominees for the Male and Female Athlete of the Week in Somerset County for the spring sports season. We will post the polls each Monday at 5 p.m., and voters will have through Wednesday at 5 p.m. to vote. Votes are limited to one per IP address or computer network.

You can also nominate an athlete via email to sports@dailyamerican.com. Please include details of their achievements for that week only, including any notable statistics or results. All email submissions will be considered but not necessarily selected as a nominee.

The winners will be featured in the Top Performers feature in each Saturday's Daily American print edition.

This week's two polls are below:

