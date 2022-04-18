ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearfield mother charged after police find deplorable home

By Alexis Loya
 19 hours ago

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — A Clearfield woman is behind bars after police found her home in deplorable conditions for her child following a noise complaint.

On April 17, Lawrence Township police arrived at the 100 block of Palmer Street around 10 p.m. after receiving reports that 46-year-old Brandy Perks was outside yelling, screaming and howling, according to the criminal complaint. Police noted this has been an ongoing issue as Perks had been arrested three times already for the same behavior.

When police arrived, Perks was inside her home and refused to exit after officers asked several times. Eventually, police said she came out and had a strong order of alcohol coming from her.

Pennsylvania mother allegedly tried to drown toddler after she ‘soiled’ herself

Perks allegedly continued yelling despite officers informing her numerous times to stop or she would be arrested again. Because Perks continued, police arrested her – although, she tried resisting by swinging her arms and pulling from officers. When she was officially taken into custody, she told police her daughter was inside the home.

Inside the home, police found a young girl in a bedroom. They also found the home to be in deplorable conditions and noted the following:

Bedroom:

  • Large piles of clothes and garbage
  • Hundreds of Keystone Light beer cans

Bathroom:

  • Large amount of garbage surrounding the toilet
  • Bathtub filled with jugs of water
  • Large pile of hundreds of Keystone Light beer cans
  • Two litter boxes completely full of cat feces

Bedroom 2:

  • Completely full of clothes and various items to the point the room could not be entered

Kitchen:

  • Crockpot on the counter with food inside that had mold attached to it
  • Significant amounts of garbage on counters
  • Sink overflowing with garbage
  • Numerous bags of trash and various items on the floor
  • Hundreds of empty Keystone Light beer cans and trash on the table

Living room:

  • Various items, garbage and bags stacked around the room, leaving only a circle in the center of the room to view the TV

Perks was taken to Clearfield County Prison with bail at $5,000. She was charged with endangering the welfare of children, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 27.

