WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Clouds will stick around through the middle of the day, however should begin to break up by late day. Areas that see more sunshine will jump into the 60s and 70s through the afternoon, while areas where the clouds hang around can expect 40s and 50s through the evening. A cold front will move through Kansas tonight dropping temperatures into the 20s and 30s across the entire state. It will drop to freezing or slightly below freezing for areas of northwest Kansas during the early morning Monday.

WICHITA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO