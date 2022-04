DOWAGIAC — Local middle school art students are ready to show their civic pride. Students in Andrea Hatter’s art classes at Dowagiac Middle School will participate in a recently-announced competition to design an official flag for the city of Dowagiac. After voting to participate in the competition, the students were visited Thursday by Eileen Crouse, who shared with them her passion for flags, what makes a good flag, and some important aspects of the city’s history.

