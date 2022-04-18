ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Nottingham Forest 4-0 West Brom: Jack Colback scores a stunner as Steve Cooper's side close in on securing a play-off spot after a dominant win over 10-man Baggies

By Tom Collomosse
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 19 hours ago

Jack Colback scored a goal he will surely never repeat to keep alive Nottingham Forest's lingering hopes of automatic promotion.

In first-half stoppage time and with his team 2-0 up against 10-man West Bromwich Albion, Colback swung his boot at a dropping ball on the left touchline and watched it fly in from an apparently impossible angle.

His low-key celebration seemed to give away that he had meant merely to cross it, though Colback was sticking to his story. '100 per cent' he said, when asked if it was a genuine attempt on goal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bpav9_0fCqPpQa00
Nottingham Forest are close to securing a play-off spot after a comfy 4-0 win over West Brom
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jKdma_0fCqPpQa00
Jack Colback celebrates after scoring a brilliant goal from an acute angle in the first half
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0my8VE_0fCqPpQa00
West Brom were given a difficult task as Darrell Furlong (left) was sent off after just 17 minutes

MATCH FACTS

Nottingham Forest: Samba, Worrall, Tobias Figueiredo, McKenna (Cook 75), Spence (Laryea 79), Yates (Cafu 79), Garner, Colback, Johnson, Zinckernagel, Surridge

Subs: Horvath, Mighten, Xande Silva, Lolley

Goals: Johnson 19 (penalty), Yates 23, Colback 45+2, Surridge 90+3

Booked: Spence, Yates

West Brom: Button, Bartley, O'Shea, Clarke, Furlong, Livermore, Mowatt (Molumby 54), Townsend, Ahearne-Grant (Gardner-Hickman 29), Carroll (Phillips 74), Reach

Subs: Ajayi, Robinson, Diangana, Palmer

Booked: Gardner-Hickman, Phillips

Sent off: Furlong (second yellow)

Referee: David Webb (County Durham)

'Jack said he tried it, so brilliant,' said Forest boss Steve Cooper.

'He is not a player who craves extra attention.' Colback's absurd strike, which followed an early penalty from Brennan Johnson and a header from Ryan Yates, left Forest on 70 points with five games remaining, with Sam Surridge also adding a fourth in the closing seconds of the match.

They can still pip Bournemouth to second spot, with Scott Parker's side - who have also have five fixtures left - seven points above them. After watching Colback's goal, Forest fans will believe anything is possible.

'We've got to 70 points but it's not enough,' added Cooper. 'We're focusing on Saturday against Hull now. Let's get some more.' For West Brom, however, it was a miserable evening. Darnell Furlong was sent off for a handball that led to the penalty and boss Steve Bruce was exasperated with the refereeing throughout.

Bruce said: 'Darnell was not looking at the ball. Yes, you give a penalty when it hits his arm, but do you have to show another yellow card? There were two awful decisions in the build-up to the first two goals.'

After their defeat at Luton on Good Friday had ended a run of three-straight wins, Forest were desperate to get back on track. Gradually they took control and when Philip Zinckernagel's effort rebounded to James Garner, his strike was blocked by Furlong's arm.

The Albion wing-back had been booked moments earlier for a trip on Zinckernagel and referee David Webb promptly sent him off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qb5oc_0fCqPpQa00
Brennan Johnson scored from the spot after Furlong got a second yellow for a handball
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1808nw_0fCqPpQa00
Steve Bruce looks away as Ryan Yates celebrates scoring Forest's second goal of the contest

Before the spot-kick was taken, Albion assistant Stephen Clemence and Forest No 2 Alan Tate had to be separated by fourth official Will Finnie as tempers frayed. Then Johnson kept his nerve to beat David Button.

Before they had had chance to regroup, Albion were two down. Djed Spence took a quick throw to Johnson, whose cross forced a corner - sparking more anger on the visiting bench. To complete Bruce's misery, Yates produced a superb leap to meet Garner's delivery and power the ball beyond Button. Albion were furious as they believed the original throw-in should have been theirs.

Things were going from bad to worse for Albion, who had started with a slim hope of reaching the play-offs. When Bruce sent on defender Taylor Gardner-Hickman for Karlan Grant, the forward threw his training top to the ground in disgust.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b4YgL_0fCqPpQa00
Steve Cooper's side need just one more win in five games to secure a play-off place

At this stage Albion had lost their cool and referee Webb was struggling to maintain order. One of Gardner-Hickman's first contributions was to hammer the ball into the home crowd after giving away a free-kick, which led to a booking and another melee.

The moment of the match arrived in stoppage time when Colback, collecting a lofted pass from Johnson, volleyed it goalwards from close to the touchline, level with the six-yard line. The ball flew over a startled Button and into the far corner.

Forest fans were in party mode throughout the second half and cheered again when Surridge produced a confident finish from 15 yards for the fourth. If they achieve their aims, the celebrations in this city will be something to behold.

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Man Utd 3-2 Norwich: Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick rescues hosts after blowing two-goal lead at Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo sealed his hat-trick with a stunning free-kick to rescue a 3-2 victory for Man Utd over Norwich, having earlier blown a two-goal lead at Old Trafford. Ronaldo's second hat-trick in five games put some shine on another underwhelming performance from United, whose pursuit of a top-four spot was nonetheless strengthened thanks to defeats for rivals Arsenal and Tottenham.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Garner
Person
Jack Colback
Person
Xande Silva
Person
Tobias Figueiredo
Person
Ryan Yates
Person
Brennan Johnson
Person
Karlan Grant
Person
Darnell Furlong
Person
Steve Bruce
Person
Cafu
Person
Djed Spence
Daily Mail

Arsenal star Thomas Partey steps up his rehab from right thigh injury after posting video of him on exercise bike... with midfielder providing boost for Champions League chasing club ahead of Premier League run-in

Thomas Partey has handed Arsenal an injury boost after posting a video of him stepping up his rehabilitation. The 28-year-old has missed the Gunners' last two Premier League defeats against Brighton and Southampton after suffering a injury to his right thigh in a reverse at Crystal Palace. Arsenal have badly...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nottingham Forest 4 0#Nottingham Forest#Horvath Mighten#Lolley Goals
Daily Mail

'It is where we want to be': Mikel Arteta claims Arsenal being in the Champions League would be a 'game-changer' for his ambitions at the Gunners as they seek to recover from three straight Premier League defeats

Mikel Arteta admits a return to the Champions League would shift his Arsenal revolution into another gear. The Gunners have spent five years outside Europe's top club competition and have surrendered the initiative in the scramble to finish fourth in the Premier League with three defeats in a row and the pressure is on as they travel to Chelsea on Wednesday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Arsenal are 'targeting £11m Lille winger Edon Zhegrova', who has been dubbed as 'The Kosovan Messi' for his trickery... as the Gunners look set to replace Nicolas Pepe this summer

Arsenal are being linked with Lille winger Edon Zhegrova who is being dubbed 'The Kosovan Messi' this summer. The Gunners are reportedly looking at signing the Kosovo international in a deal worth around £11million as they look to bolster their squad to improve their chances in the Premier League next season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Newcastle 'line up summer move to bring Ivan Toney back to St James' Park in a £30m deal' - four years after Rafa Benitez sold him to Peterborough for just £650,000 - and the Magpies 'could also return with a fresh Hugo Ekitike bid'

Newcastle are reportedly eyeing a £30million move to re-sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney after accepting they will miss out on highly-rated Benfica starlet Darwin Nunez. The Magpies are expected to be busy in this summer's transfer market after being bought by a Saudi-backed consortium in October, with Eddie Howe thought to be prioritising a striker.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Daily Mail

West Ham face a defensive crisis in their bid to win the Europa League with Issa Diop 'potentially missing the rest of the season' with an ankle issue... leaving Craig Dawson the only fit centre-back for Eintracht Frankfurt tie

West Ham are facing a defensive crisis in their bid to win the Europa League after defender Issa Diop suffered an ankle injury that could keep him out for the rest of the season. Diop could miss the next eight weeks with ligament damage suffered in the Hammers' 1-1 draw...
SOCCER
BBC

Lampard on Mina's return, home form and facing Leicester

Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media before Everton host Leicester City on Wednesday. Yerry Mina will be in the squad and Donny van de Beek is also in contention. On Mina's return, Lampard said: "It’s great to have him back because he’s a big personality in the dressing room and he’s a big player for us."
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

The famous Anfield ball boy who helped Trent Alexander-Arnold take his quick corner in Liverpool's historic Champions League comeback against Barcelona is now carving out a career of his own... with 40 goals for the Reds Under-18s this season!

Oakley Cannonier, the ball boy who shot to fame for his small part in Liverpool's famous 4-0 Champions League win over Barcelona, has scored his 40th goal of the season. The 17-year-old has notched twice for the Reds in their 5-1 win over Wolves in their Under-18 Premier League clash to continue his impressive season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Thomas Tuchel reveals Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic will spend up to two weeks on the sidelines after damaging ankle ligaments in Sunday's FA Cup win over Crystal Palace, ruling him out of their Premier League clash with Arsenal on Wednesday

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed Mateo Kovacic will miss Wednesday's clash with Arsenal and spend up to two weeks on the sidelines after damaging ankle ligaments during their FA Cup win over Crystal Palace. Kovacic hobbled off early on in Sunday's semi-final at Wembley and was replaced by Ruben...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Watch: Mason Mount fires in superb second Chelsea goal

Mason Mount has doubled Chelsea’s lead and put them a big step closer to the FA Cup final. The midfielder has really been productive in terms of goals and assists this season, and he’s added another today on the Wembley stage. He took a brilliant touch away from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Hibernian sack Shaun Maloney after just four months in charge at Easter Road, as Roberto Martinez's former Belgium assistant pays the price for picking up just one league win in 2022

Hibernian have sacked manager Shaun Maloney after four months in charge. Maloney has departed in the wake of Saturday's Scottish Cup semi-final defeat by Hearts. Chairman Ron Gordon said in a statement: 'Our hope in appointing Shaun Maloney as a young, highly-regarded coach was that he would help us take the club forward, but ultimately it didn't work out.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

338K+
Followers
31K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy