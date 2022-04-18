Nottingham Forest 4-0 West Brom: Jack Colback scores a stunner as Steve Cooper's side close in on securing a play-off spot after a dominant win over 10-man Baggies

Jack Colback scored a goal he will surely never repeat to keep alive Nottingham Forest's lingering hopes of automatic promotion.

In first-half stoppage time and with his team 2-0 up against 10-man West Bromwich Albion, Colback swung his boot at a dropping ball on the left touchline and watched it fly in from an apparently impossible angle.

His low-key celebration seemed to give away that he had meant merely to cross it, though Colback was sticking to his story. '100 per cent' he said, when asked if it was a genuine attempt on goal.

Nottingham Forest are close to securing a play-off spot after a comfy 4-0 win over West Brom

Jack Colback celebrates after scoring a brilliant goal from an acute angle in the first half

West Brom were given a difficult task as Darrell Furlong (left) was sent off after just 17 minutes

MATCH FACTS

Nottingham Forest: Samba, Worrall, Tobias Figueiredo, McKenna (Cook 75), Spence (Laryea 79), Yates (Cafu 79), Garner, Colback, Johnson, Zinckernagel, Surridge

Subs: Horvath, Mighten, Xande Silva, Lolley

Goals: Johnson 19 (penalty), Yates 23, Colback 45+2, Surridge 90+3

Booked: Spence, Yates

West Brom: Button, Bartley, O'Shea, Clarke, Furlong, Livermore, Mowatt (Molumby 54), Townsend, Ahearne-Grant (Gardner-Hickman 29), Carroll (Phillips 74), Reach

Subs: Ajayi, Robinson, Diangana, Palmer

Booked: Gardner-Hickman, Phillips

Sent off: Furlong (second yellow)

Referee: David Webb (County Durham)

'Jack said he tried it, so brilliant,' said Forest boss Steve Cooper.

'He is not a player who craves extra attention.' Colback's absurd strike, which followed an early penalty from Brennan Johnson and a header from Ryan Yates, left Forest on 70 points with five games remaining, with Sam Surridge also adding a fourth in the closing seconds of the match.

They can still pip Bournemouth to second spot, with Scott Parker's side - who have also have five fixtures left - seven points above them. After watching Colback's goal, Forest fans will believe anything is possible.

'We've got to 70 points but it's not enough,' added Cooper. 'We're focusing on Saturday against Hull now. Let's get some more.' For West Brom, however, it was a miserable evening. Darnell Furlong was sent off for a handball that led to the penalty and boss Steve Bruce was exasperated with the refereeing throughout.

Bruce said: 'Darnell was not looking at the ball. Yes, you give a penalty when it hits his arm, but do you have to show another yellow card? There were two awful decisions in the build-up to the first two goals.'

After their defeat at Luton on Good Friday had ended a run of three-straight wins, Forest were desperate to get back on track. Gradually they took control and when Philip Zinckernagel's effort rebounded to James Garner, his strike was blocked by Furlong's arm.

The Albion wing-back had been booked moments earlier for a trip on Zinckernagel and referee David Webb promptly sent him off.

Brennan Johnson scored from the spot after Furlong got a second yellow for a handball

Steve Bruce looks away as Ryan Yates celebrates scoring Forest's second goal of the contest

Before the spot-kick was taken, Albion assistant Stephen Clemence and Forest No 2 Alan Tate had to be separated by fourth official Will Finnie as tempers frayed. Then Johnson kept his nerve to beat David Button.

Before they had had chance to regroup, Albion were two down. Djed Spence took a quick throw to Johnson, whose cross forced a corner - sparking more anger on the visiting bench. To complete Bruce's misery, Yates produced a superb leap to meet Garner's delivery and power the ball beyond Button. Albion were furious as they believed the original throw-in should have been theirs.

Things were going from bad to worse for Albion, who had started with a slim hope of reaching the play-offs. When Bruce sent on defender Taylor Gardner-Hickman for Karlan Grant, the forward threw his training top to the ground in disgust.

Steve Cooper's side need just one more win in five games to secure a play-off place

At this stage Albion had lost their cool and referee Webb was struggling to maintain order. One of Gardner-Hickman's first contributions was to hammer the ball into the home crowd after giving away a free-kick, which led to a booking and another melee.

The moment of the match arrived in stoppage time when Colback, collecting a lofted pass from Johnson, volleyed it goalwards from close to the touchline, level with the six-yard line. The ball flew over a startled Button and into the far corner.

Forest fans were in party mode throughout the second half and cheered again when Surridge produced a confident finish from 15 yards for the fourth. If they achieve their aims, the celebrations in this city will be something to behold.