All lanes open I-10E on Atchafalaya Basin Bridge

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. — Troopers are currently on the scene of a multiple vehicle crash on I-10 eastbound at mile post 134, which is the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge in Iberville Parish. The crash is located one mile west of the LA Hwy 3000 exit at Ramah and involves multiple...
I-10 Lane Closures Near the Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles Starting March 23. Lake Charles, LA – On March 23, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that I-10 eastbound will have alternating lane closures from Milepost 28.7 (Calcasieu River Bridge) to Milepost 33.5 (Kayouche Coulee) beginning Wednesday, March 23 at 8:00 pm and ending Thursday, March 24 at 5:00 am.
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana State Police are still investigating a wreck that claimed the life of a West Monroe man. Police tell us the crash happened on Saturday, April 2, 2022, on Louisiana Highway 34 just west Louisiana Highway 546. According to police, 62-year-old William A. McCuin of West Monroe died in the […]
NEW ORLEANS — The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has issued a tornado watch for most of Louisiana on Tuesday morning. A tornado watch is in effect for the following parishes/ counties in the WWL-TV viewing area until 7 p.m. Tuesday: Jefferson, Lafourche, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington parishes and Hancock and Pearl River counties.
We may have drooled a little while compiling this list of Louisiana's all-time biggest actors!. Stacker.com has gathered a list of the biggest actors from the great State of Louisiana using data curated by IMDB.com. Stacker.com used IMDB.com's 'most popular' list when building this fun list of Louisiana's top actors....
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is trying to find the shooter who fired several rounds into a Baton Rouge home on Monday, April 18. It happened in the area of Cannon Street and Dutton Avenue. So far, there haven’t been any reports of injuries as...
Chick-fil-A customers have been shutting down one lane of Ambassador Caffery in Lafayette for years. The two, "No Parking On Pavement" signs near the entrance of the fast-food chicken chain appear to be merely roadside decorations to many of the restaurant's customers. This will all be changing soon as the...
This list is based on prior customer reviews. Baton Rouge is a fast-growing city with beautiful culinary destinations. The city is a top foodie spot serving various culinary dishes, including vegan options, Italian cuisines, and American dishes. Please visit the top five most popular American restaurants in the city highlighted below for the best American meals.
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Louisiana is known for a lot of things, especially its great food. The website OpenTable has a list of the best restaurants in the state. They were ranked on their food, service, value, ambiance, and overall quality.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed that one of its officers was injured Sunday night in a crash. According to BRPD, officers responded to a reported crash involving a police unit in the Scenic Highway/ Harding Boulevard area around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, April 17.
The brothers Gerald Boudreaux, left, a state senator who represents the area, and Kenneth Boudreaux, a former Lafayette City-Parish councilman, in Lafayette, La., where they both grew up, June 1, 2021. (Tamir Kalifa/The New York Times)
ATLANTA — All lanes are blocked on I-85/I-75 southbound near Freedom Parkway, causing extreme traffic delays. The lanes are blocked just before exit 248 C, according to Georgia 511. Georgia Department of Transportation crews are removing a fence from an overpass on the downtown connector, and working to reopen...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A fire that damaged a West Shreveport oil change business Sunday afternoon is under investigation. According to the Shreveport Fire Department, firefighters were called to the Valvoline Instant Oil Change in the 6800 Blk. of Pines Road at 5:10 p.m. after workers at a business across the street noticed dark black smoke coming from the roof of the business and called 911.
1 person killed, 3 injured after a traffic collision in Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)Nationwide Report. On Thursday afternoon, one person died while three others suffered injuries following a motor vehicle accident in Baton Rouge.
Comments / 0