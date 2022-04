Few artists have earned the chart hits, fan support and critical acclaim that Taylor Swift enjoys. Emerging as a country singer-songwriter on her 2006 self-titled debut before branching out into the worlds of pop music, indie folk and beyond, Swift has notched eight No. 1s on the Billboard Hot 100, inspired a dedicated legion of Swifties and won the Grammy for album of the year three times — for Fearless, 1989 and Folklore; She is just the fourth person, and the first woman, to win that prestigious Grammy three times.

