DJ Kay Slay has died, aged 55

DJ Kay Slay’s death was announced on Monday April 18. The hip hop star, whose real name was Keith Grayson, was 55-years-old. His family shared a statement saying the news of his passing via New York rap station Hot 97. “Our hearts are broken by the passing of Keith Grayson, professionally known as DJ Kay Slay. A dominant figure in Hip Hop culture with millions of fans worldwide, DJ Kay Slay will be remembered for his passion and excellence with a legacy that will transcend generations. In memory of DJ Kay Slay, our family wishes to thank all of his friends, fans, and supporters for their prayers and well wishes during this difficult time. We ask that you respect our privacy as we grieve this tragic loss,” they said. Find out more about DJ Kay Slay here.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO