ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanford, CA

Hanford Varsity bullpups shut out Patriots

By Staff Reports
Hanford Sentinel
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleRoman Tamayo threw a gem on Wednesday, April 13 for the Hanford Varsity Bullpups, allowing zero runs and besting Hoover High Patriots by a score of 10-0. Hanford Varsity Bullpups secured the victory thanks to seven...

hanfordsentinel.com

Comments / 1

Related
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford West down Golden Hawks in tournament play

On Wednesday night, the Hanford West Huskies played in the upper division championship game in the 37th annual Pro-PT Tulare/Visalia Invitational against the Division 1 Centennial Golden Hawks from Bakersfield. The Huskies started off the tournament playing Mission Oak, beating them 12 to 5 on Monday, April 11. Izaiah Varela...
HANFORD, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Selma, Kingsburg head into CSL showdown

Going into their Central Sequoia League showdown on April 20, the Kingsburg Vikings and the Selma Bears baseball teams had opposite records in tournaments last week. Kingsburg High recorded a 3-1 record in the Fowler Easter Classic baseball tournament good for a second place finish in the eight-team tournament. The Vikings lost a thrilling 8-7 decision to the tournament host Fowler Redcats in the championship game on April 12.
SELMA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hanford, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
City
Hanford, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Six Aces pitchers combine to toss gem in 1-0 shutout win over Sacramento

RENO, Nev. (Reno Aces) - Six Reno Aces (6-6) pitchers combined to toss nine shutout innings for a 1-0 win over the Sacramento River Cats (7-5) Sunday afternoon at Greater Nevada Field. This was the first nine-inning shutout for the Aces since June 25, 2019, at Salt Lake. Right-hander Edwin...
RENO, NV
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tigers handed brutal Javier Baez update after losing Casey Mize

The Detroit Tigers were hoping to look like a brand new team in 2022 after the offseason acquisition of Javier Baez. The star infielder paired with the finally MLB-ready trio of Tarik Skubal, Matt Manning, and Casey Mize had fans hopeful for an improved campaign. Unfortunately, injuries have already weighed down upon the team. After Mize hit the IL with an elbow injury, both Manning and Baez sustained injuries on Saturday. Per the Tigers, Baez was placed on the 10-day IL with right thumb soreness, while Manning exited Saturday’s start early with an apparent injury.
DETROIT, MI
Leavenworth Times

Leavenworth softball throttles Sumner Academy

Leavenworth’s softball team (2-5) made quick work of Sumner Academy. The Pioneers scored 12 runs in the first inning and rolled to a 21-1 three-inning victory Monday. Hitting leadoff, Kaylee McLain was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Paci Tate also knocked in three runs. Paradise Wright and Hailey Garcia each had two RBIs….
LEAVENWORTH, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hoover High Patriots
The Daily Times

Scorpions, Panthers softball teams roll in district doubleheaders

FARMINGTON — The Farmington and Piedra Vista softball teams continued their success during the district season as the final weeks of the regular season approach with dominant doubleheader performances. Meantime, Farmington baseball earned a pair of hard-fought district wins over Eldorado while Piedra Vista snapped a two-game losing streak with a pair of runaway victories at home against West Mesa. ...
FARMINGTON, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy