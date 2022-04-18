Hanford Varsity bullpups shut out Patriots

The Detroit Tigers were hoping to look like a brand new team in 2022 after the offseason acquisition of Javier Baez. The star infielder paired with the finally MLB-ready trio of Tarik Skubal, Matt Manning, and Casey Mize had fans hopeful for an improved campaign. Unfortunately, injuries have already weighed down upon the team. After Mize hit the IL with an elbow injury, both Manning and Baez sustained injuries on Saturday. Per the Tigers, Baez was placed on the 10-day IL with right thumb soreness, while Manning exited Saturday’s start early with an apparent injury.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO