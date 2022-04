EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It Takes a Village No-Kill Animal Rescue held the final day of their Easter Adoption Special on Saturday. The event highlighted some of the adult dogs at the shelter. Animals over one year old were eligible for the special, which allowed families to take home a pet for either $25 or $50. All pets are spayed or neutered, up to date on the vaccines and microchipped.

