ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Minecraft movie will reportedly star Jason Momoa

By Nicole Carpenter
Polygon
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAquaman and Dune actor Jason Momoa will reportedly star in Warner Bros. upcoming Minecraft movie, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Monday. Jared Hess (Napoleon Dynamite) has signed on as the new director. A Minecraft movie has been in the works since 2014; some version of the movie was originally slated...

www.polygon.com

Comments / 0

Related
theplaylist.net

Amber Heard Reportedly Almost Didn’t Return For ‘Aquaman 2’ Over “Chemistry” Concerns With Jason Momoa

Warner Bros. has had a string of bad luck, having to sever ties with actors such as Johnny Depp who was removed from the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise and replaced with Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen after domestic abuse allegations became too hard to ignore. Depp’s co-star Ezra Miller (“The Flash,” “Justice League”) is also reportedly getting the boot from the studio after a recent arrest in Hawaii, seeing the actor potentially removed from both the Potterverse and DCEU in the future.
MOVIES
Popculture

Jason Momoa Lands Big New TV Role

Jason Momoa is returning to Apple TV+ for another big role. Momoa will star in Chief of War, a historical drama series about Hawaii. The Aquaman star is also co-writing the script with Thomas Pa'a Sibbett, who co-wrote Momoa's 2018 action movie Braven. Chief of War will track the story...
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Deadshot Standalone Film Starring Will Smith Was Previously In the Works

Will Smith has been in a lot of headlines lately due to his assault against Chris Rock in the middle of the recent Oscars ceremony which has led to the future of his career being in the lifeline as some of the projects that he was attached to have been put on hold or canceled altogether. As we are learning more details regarding this issue, a piece of surprising new information has emerged regarding one of the actor's former projects.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Mcelhenney
Person
Steve Carell
Person
Roy Lee
Person
Shawn Levy
Person
Peter Sollett
Person
Jason Momoa
ComicBook

Batman Unburied Starring Black Panther's Winston Duke As Bruce Wayne Get A Release Date

Batman Unburied has a release date for Winston Duke's debut as Bruce Wayne. Spotify is bringing The Caped Crusader to the platform on May 3rd. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the David S. Goyer-written show. The tech giant is billing Batman Unburied as the "largest simultaneous launch" to date. It's easy to see why Spotify would bet big on The Dark Knight. It's a good time to be Bruce Wayne right now as the DC Comics hero is coming off a successful stint in theaters with The Batman. Warner Bros. realized there were other avenues to be addressed and partnered with WebToon and Spotify to get the Waynes onto platforms that had been under-utilized.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Ezra Miller Arrest Prompts Emergency Warner Bros. Meeting About Star’s Future

Click here to read the full article. Will Smith isn’t the only Hollywood star facing career backlash in the wake of a public outburst. On March 30, Warner Bros. and DC executives held an emergency impromptu meeting to discuss Ezra Miller’s future with the studio following The Flash star’s recent arrest for disorderly conduct and harassment. According to a knowledgeable source, the consensus in the room was to hit pause on any future projects involving Miller including possible appearances in the DC Extended Universe. The studio has more than a year before it has to make any hard decisions about a potential...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopWired

Benzino Responds To 50 Cent After Gay Accusations Online [Video]

The struggle continues for Benzino with no foreseeable end in sight. He has responded to 50 Cent after the king of petty put his alleged romantic dealings with a transgender individual. As per Complex the Boston, Massachusetts native had a lot to say when he spoke on his latest snafu. Last week footage of Shauna Brooks […]
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Dune
epicstream.com

DC Cancels Ezra Miller’s The Flash Movie Prequel Series

DC Comics has canceled orders for the prequel comics series of Ezra Miller’s The Flash movie. The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive comics is a three-issue miniseries by artists Juan Ferreyra, Ricardo López Ortiz, and Jason Howard, and by writer Kenny Porter. The series is supposed to tie into the DC blockbuster film. The miniseries was supposed to be released in April, but a new listing from the distributor of DC’s weekly comics, Lunar Distributors, displays that the first issue is being canceled on its website. However, the artist of the miniseries, Juan Ferreyra has now addressed the reports of its cancellation, saying that fans can expect to see it later in the year.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Minecraft
HollywoodLife

‘Beetlejuice 2’: Release Date, Rumored Cast, & Everything To Know About Anticipated Sequel

It’s (almost) showtime! Over 30 years after Tim Burton‘s Beetlejuice came out, a sequel film has finally been confirmed. There’s been talks of a second movie happening for the past three decades, so fans are overjoyed about the news. For those that haven’t seen it, Beetlejuice follows deceased couple Adam and Barbara Maitland, played by Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis, who try to scare away a family now living in their house. They make contact with an over-the-top bio-exorcist named Betelgeuse played by Michael Keaton, but his antics only complicate matters.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Aquaman 2: WB Originally Wanted to Remove Amber Heard from DCEU Sequel

Fans of the DC Extended Universe have been very vocal about their desire to see Aquaman star Amber Heard get axed from the franchise amid all the controversies that surround her. There is even an online petition calling for her firing that has already reached nearly 2 million signatures but much to the chagrin of her critics, Amber still reprised her role for the upcoming sequel titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.
MOVIES
wonderwall.com

Al Pacino's new girlfriend is more than five decades younger than him, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in early April 2022, starting with this duo… On April 13, Page Six reported that, according to a source, 81-year-old actor Al Pacino started dating Mick Jagger's ex-girlfriend, 28-year-old socialite and aspiring film producer Noor Alfallah, sometime "during the pandemic." Said the source, "She mostly dates very rich older men. … She has been with Al for some time and they get on very well. The age gap doesn't seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father. She moves with the wealthy jet-set crowd, and she comes from a family with money." Noor — who's more than five decades younger than her current beau — also previously romanced billionaire investor and philanthropist Nicolas Berggruen, who's 60. Meanwhile, Al's last girlfriend, "Weeds" actress Meital Dohan, infamously called him "an elderly man" in early 2020 after they called it quits. "It's hard to be with a man so old, even Al Pacino," she said at the time.
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

What Time Will ‘The Batman’ Be on HBO Max? How To Watch The Robert Pattinson Movie on Streaming

Easter? Passover? Never heard of them! The only holiday worth celebrating today is, as far as I’m concerned, the upcoming release of The Batman on HBO Max. Directed by Matt Reeves, who also co-wrote the script with Peter Craig, The Batman surprised audiences and critics alike with a good time. This time around, it’s Robert Pattinson‘s turn to put on the mask as the reclusive billionaire-turned-vigilante known as Bruce Wayne. And, rather than a damsel in distress, the female lead is Zoe Kravitz, who stars alongside Pattinson as Catwoman, a thief and nightclub waitress who crosses paths with Mr. Wayne. Also starring...
MOVIES
extratv

Jason Momoa’s ‘Aquaman 2’ Update at Oscars 2022

On Sunday, “Extra’s” Billy Bush and Rachel Lindsay spoke with Jason Momoa at the 2022 Academy Awards, where he showed his support for Ukraine with a handkerchief. Jason just wrapped work on “Aquaman 2,” sharing, “I just finished [filming]. I had surgery yesterday — I had a hernia surgery yesterday… Throwing bodies around… Getting old, bro.”
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy