Zack Snyder's original plans for Lois Lane in the Snyderverse have caused quite a stir online. An old report from ScreenRant detailing the plan to have Superman's love interest be romantically involved with Batman rubbed some fans online the wrong way. There were many plans for Justice League's sequels that might not see the light of day. (Considering everything that's happened with the Snyder Cut already, it would be wise to allow some room for things that may seem impossible.) Anyway, the story goes that the director would have had Bruce Wayne pining after Lois Lane after Batman v. Superman. However, falling in love with the reporter would make his choice in the following movie even tougher.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO