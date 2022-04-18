ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bannon lawyer: Ex-Trump strategist ‘probably’ should have taken Fifth

By Callie Patteson
New York Post
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wtjFO_0fCqNnPQ00
Steve Bannon's lawyer said he would have advised his client to exercise his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination against the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riot. Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon should have exercised his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination rather than defy a pair of subpoenas from the House Select Committee investigating last year’s Capitol riot, a member of Bannon’s legal team told The Post on Monday.

“I didn’t represent him at the time – this guy [Robert] Costello did,” said David Schoen, who joined Bannon’s legal team on the day he was indicted on charges of contempt of Congress this past November. “Probably, if I had a client in this position, I probably would advise him to take the Fifth.”

“I think with this committee, I would probably advise any client to invoke the Fifth because I don’t honestly believe it’s a quest for information,” Schoen later added. “I think they have a real agenda to try and punish people and I think they’re using it as a political campaign method, actually.”

Schoen went on to suggest that Bannon might not have wanted to take the Fifth and cited the words of committee chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), who suggested during a December MSNBC interview that “in some instances, [pleading the Fifth Amendment] says you are part and parcel guilty to what occurred.”

“I think Bannon has the kind of personality, like many clients do, that he doesn’t feel comfortable taking the Fifth, because you have Congressman Thompson making public statements [that] if anybody takes the Fifth, that means they have something to hide,” the lawyer said. “Some people think that way, and I’m not sure Bannon’s not one of them.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JDIdg_0fCqNnPQ00
Attorney David Schoen said that House Select Committee is using an “agenda to try and punish people” instead of collecting information.

Schoen also attacked other members of the committee, including Reps. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), both of whom have written books about the Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol and its aftermath.

“They have a financial interest in coming to the conclusion that’s exactly consistent with their books,” he said. “I think it’s just a horrible abuse. And so that’s why I think I would tell any client to take the Fifth because I don’t think they’re really interested in information.”

Bannon, 68, is set to stand trial later this summer after he ignored the subpoena for documents and testimony from the nine-member committee.

The panel has also recommended contempt of Congress charges for former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, and ex-White House advisers Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino after all three failed to comply with subpoenas. Only Bannon has been indicted so far.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18310k_0fCqNnPQ00
Bannon was indicted on contempt of Congress charges for not obeying subpoenas from the committee.

Other Trump allies have invoking the Fifth Amendment when called to appear before the committee, including Trump attorney John Eastman, Infowars founder and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, and former Trump political adviser Roger Stone.

When asked whether Bannon would have have been indicted if he invoked the Fifth Amendment, Schoen told The Post: “Based on what’s happened with the other people? I’d say no. But, with him, it’s possible, especially given Chairman Thompson’s comments around that time. I think they still might have indicted him.”

Bannon is scheduled to face trial in July, unless his legal team is successful in getting a judge to dismiss the case. Each count carries a maximum sentence of up to one year in prison.

“I do think he would become a martyr,” Schoen said when asked what would happen if Bannon were found guilty. “Because, listen, half the country is, you know – the country is polarized.”

“I think he becomes a martyr,” he repeated. “I think that if this case goes to trial … we’re gonna, you know, hopefully expose everything. I mean, what the bias and conflicts of this committee are, because I think the subpoena wasn’t valid, and I think that’s an element of the charge … and then, you know, all of the merits of the claim and so on. So I think it’s going to be quite a trial if it goes that way.”

In ignoring the subpoena, Bannon claimed his communications with then-President Trump were subject to executive privilege invoked by the 45th president, despite not being employed by the White House on Jan. 6.

“Executive privilege applies to current employees, former employees, and even people who have never been employed by the executive branch outside consultants,” Schoen claimed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GwNeE_0fCqNnPQ00
Schoen said that his client would become a “martyr” if his case went to trial and he was found guilty.

The lawyer also accused the committee of unfair treatment of Bannon, noting that the panel had moved forward with a contempt vote one day after the White House informed Bannon’s legal team the Biden administration would not back his privilege stance.

Schoen claimed Costello had requested the committee give their team one week to study the issue. However, the request was apparently ignored.

“So Biden tells them on Oct. 18, you should go ahead and testify,” Schoen said. “They [Bannon’s team] don’t get a chance.”

The select committee initially subpoenaed Bannon on Sept. 23 of last year and he was instructed to hand over all requested documents by Oct. 7 and sit for a deposition by Oct. 14.

Dmose
20h ago

If people are afraid of telling the truth there is a reason. Taking the fifth protects you from self incrimination. Incrimination from what is the question.

Reply
16
Willie One
20h ago

And to think ,, this well dressed, well groomed human being was part of a WHITE HOUSE staff, Who would have ever thought not to hire this guy on looks alone

Reply(3)
20
Regal Journey
20h ago

That's the Trump way.....plead the fifth. Over and over again.

Reply
19
