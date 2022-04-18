Injured woman’s scream spawns thousands of hilarious TikTok ‘duets’

User Katey Bridges went viral after she wanted to show off her outfit and accidentally hit her hip instead. @kateylorrell

She busted her butt on camera, and TikTok fell for her. Now millions are mirroring it.

A Texas woman’s shocking injury, and hilarious wail afterward, has the social media platform keeling over with laughter — and thousands re-creating the now-viral moment for themselves.

With over 10 million views and 1.5 million likes, TikTok user Katey Bridges’ video, intended to show off her outfit, has spawned countless “duets” — the TikTok feature that allows a user to post their own video side by side with another creator’s video.

“Just trying to show my fit off but the good lord had other plans,” Bridges captioned her 10-second clip that shows a bad fall.

While trying to model her clothes, the 26-year-old got a little more than she bargained for when she accidentally hit her hip on the side of her bed, then let out a painful, high-pitched squeal.

The clip captures her then scooping up her phone and her face dropping into a hurt, sad pout.

Her scream immediately went viral on the platform, inspiring over 11,000 duets. They run the gamut from singing to reactions to remixing her squeal into other songs.

Musician Alli Fitz hilariously split-screened Bridges’ clip with a snippet of her singing Alicia Keys’ early 2000s hit “Fallin’.”

User Rodney Saulsberry crooned the Bee Gees’ “Stayin’ Alive” with the original video.

“Arrow” actor Stephen Amell even got in on the fun, duetting Bridges with a fake movie scene. Rocking a green hoodie and a scowl, Amell pretends to shoot an arrow at her, saying: “You have failed this city.” She then falls over on cue as the Canadian entertainer shoots his imaginary dart.

And user omgitsnikefinesse belted out the tune of Bruno Mars’ slow ballad “When I Was Your Man” as Bridges dramatically falls to the ground.

Despite becoming a viral sensation, Bridges seems to be taking it all in stride. In the comments section of her original video, she gave her take on the fan videos: “Y’all, these duets and stitches got me HOLLERING!”