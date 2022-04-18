ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

NJ inmate fatally beats another prisoner, prosecutors say

By Snejana Farberov
New York Post
 19 hours ago
No motive has been given for the deadly attack targeting inmate Daniel Ferrara. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A New Jersey inmate fatally beat another prisoner at a correctional facility in Monmouth County over the weekend, according to prosecutors.

Evan Raczkiewicz, 29, was charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter in the beating death of 49-year-old Daniel Ferrara at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution in Freehold early Saturday, officials said.

Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said Raczkiewicz struck Ferrara “multiple times” during the fatal assault.

According to officials, Ferrara was found unresponsive in the kitchen area of the jail just before 5:30 a.m. and died of his injuries less than an hour later, despite medics’ efforts to save his life.

“All safety protocols were followed at the time of the incident by the staff at MCCI, and, thoughts are with the family of inmate Ferrara,’ the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Jail records indicate that Raczkiewicz has been held without bond since September 2020 on charges of unlawful possession of rifles, shotguns and handguns, burglary and theft.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HXdrH_0fCqNldy00
Daniel Ferrara was beaten to death by Evan Raczkiewicz, who was charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter.

Ferrara was booked into the county jail in March 2022 on charges of contempt of court, burglary, criminal mischief and theft.

According to a press release from the Belmar Police Department, Ferrara of Neptune Township broke into the local Nourished by Nature on Feb. 28 and was caught on surveillance video trying to make off with a safe.

Cops were able to gather video footage from the area, which led them to Ferrara less than a week later, authorities said.

No motive has been given for the deadly jailhouse attack targeting Ferrara.

If convicted of the aggravated-manslaughter charge, Raczkiewicz could face up to 30 years in prison.

