Johnny Depp’s ex-nurse recalls searching for his severed finger in torn-up house

Johnny Depp’s nurse recalled having to scour a turned-upside-down house in Australia for the tip of the actor’s severed finger — which he injured during a fight with his now ex-wife Amber Heard.

On Monday, jurors in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star’s defamation trial against Heard reviewed pre-recorded testimony from his former private nurse, Debbie Lloyd, who traveled with the then-couple down under in March 2015.

Lloyd said she arrived at the house where Depp was staying while filming “Pirates of the Caribbean” only to find a smashed-up TV and writing on the walls.

Depp’s hands were covered in paint and grime, she testified in the March 8 deposition which was playing in Virginia court Monday.

“I remember looking for his finger in the downstairs area,” Lloyd said in the video. “The house was a mess.”

Lloyd said the house manager ultimately found Depp’s fingertip and brought it to the hospital. She also recalled hearing different stories about what led to the gruesome injury, including that Heard threw a vodka bottle at him — which the actress denies — and that he smashed it with a phone.

Johnny Depp claims Amber Heard threw a bottle at him that severed his finger and she “put a cigarette out” on his cheek.

But testimony given earlier on Monday by Depp’s former private doctor David Kipper complicated the story. In a deposition recorded Feb. 22, Kipper said he went to the house right after the finger incident, and saw broken glass and blood on the floor — but notably saw no blood on the glass. Kipper also testified that Depp told the doctors at the emergency room in Australia that he cut his finger with a knife. The doc didn’t put anything about a broken bottle in his notes.

News about Depp’s sliced off digit first emerged during his UK trial against The Sun newspaper in 2020, when his house manager testified about finding the fingertip. The “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape” actor eventually lost his libel case against the newspaper, which referred to him as a “wife beater” in a 2018 piece.

Depp, 58, is now seeking $50 million in damages from Heard, 35, who he claims defamed him when she wrote in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed that she was a victim of “sexual violence.”

Depp told the nurse that the majority of the issues in his marriage were from his drug and alcohol use.

While Depp wasn’t named in the op-ed, the actor claims the piece damaged his reputation and career after it was widely assumed Heard was writing about their five-year relationship.

The actor is slated to testify Tuesday, a source close to Depp told The Post Monday, and cross-examination is expected Wednesday.

The case will last around six weeks in the Fairfax, Virginia court and was already off to dramatic start last week, with one witness dismissed mid-testimony for admitting to watching clips online of the trial and supporters of both Depp and Heard kicked out of the courtroom for their behavior.

Amber Heard winks at her attorney as a lunch break starts during Johnny Depp’s defamation case against her at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia, U.S., Apr. 18, 2022.

The case is expected to last five or six weeks.

On Monday, one of the 11 jurors was dismissed after suffering a medical issue.

Lloyd, Depp’s nurse, also said in her deposition that she once found the “Black Mass” star sitting with bloody knuckles on his right hand after he punched a whiteboard following a fight with Heard.

But both she and Kipper testified to never seeing abuse between the two.

Text messages in court between Depp and the nurse revealed their close relationship. He once texted Lloyd to give him “some f—kin’ knock out yum yum” because Heard had a “nasty freakout.”

Debbie Lloyd, Johnny Depp’s former private nurse, testifies remotely on a video screen.

He once also wrote to the nurse that “even attempting to say thank you would be like a monkey trying to fuck a football…it’s just simply impossible.”

Lloyd said she was almost moved to tears upon hearing a lawyer read out her messages with the actor.

Medical notes written by the nurse were also introduced into the record, in which she stated that Depp told her the majority of the issues in his marriage stemmed from his drug and alcohol use, that Depp discussed suffering from depression and anxiety due to emotional trauma. She also wrote that he became dependent on opiates after having them prescribed to recover from dental work.