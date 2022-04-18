Colts Head Coach Frank Reich and his Wife Linda

The 2022 NFL Draft is just 10 days away and there are bound to be some players that top NFL people are just totally off the mark on. But one old tweet about future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski before he was drafted is going viral today. On...
Earlier this week, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his girlfriend, Brittany Williams, were spotted out in Los Angeles. The couple enjoyed dinner at Catch LA, per Williams’ post on social media. Of course, whenever an NFL star and his girlfriend go out to dinner, there is plenty of paparazzi to capture the moment.
Terrell Owens is 48 years old. At that age, most former NFL greats can’t play at a high level. Don’t include T.O. in that group. Owens is playing in the new Fan Controlled Football league. Believe it or not, former Heisman winner Johnny Manziel is one of his teammates.
A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
The reigning Super Bowl champs said farewell to a member of their defensive backfield this weekend. After re-signing linebacker Travin Howard, the Rams also parted ways with cornerback Kareem Orr. Orr had signed a future contract with the team back in February. But, now it appears his NFL future lies...
Many of the circumstances that led up to the stunning and tragic death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida remain unclear. The 24-year-old — he would have turned 25 on May 3 — was reportedly in South Florida to train with teammates when the Florida Highway Patrol says he tried to cross I-595 in Broward County on foot at 6:27 a.m. The agency said he was struck by a dump truck and pronounced dead at the scene.
Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
Before Dwayne Haskins tragically passed away on Saturday, he was just enjoying his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers and was even joking with teammate Najee Harris. Haskins was in South Florida for some offseason workout with his Steelers teammates. Unfortunately, tragedy struck when he was killed after a dump truck hit him while he was crossing the highway.
The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
CLEVELAND, Ohio — One of the 22 women who accused quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct and assault wrote an open letter that put in stark terms the pain felt she felt after two grand juries declined to charge Watson and the Cleveland Browns signed him to a record-setting contract.
Throughout his Hall of Fame NFL career, Charles Woodson played against a plethora of elite running backs. But one man that he never had the chance to face is Woodson’s pick for the best to ever play the position. On Friday night, the Pro Football Hall of Fame posted a fill-in-the-blank tweet asking followers who the best running back of all-time is.
According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to make some more history. Mahomes is going to be the NFL’s first billionaire. He’s going to make $503 million from NFL money, plus make even more cash in business moves with his endorsements. Some of those endorsement deals are...
It doesn’t sound like Urban Meyer will be out of work for the 2022 football season. Meyer won’t be coaching, but the former college football and NFL head coach appears to be on his way back to FOX. The former Ohio State Buckeyes and Florida Gators head coach...
Boykin was a third-round pick by the Ravens in the 2019 NFL Draft. The former Notre Dame star started 24 games in his first two seasons, totaling 32 catches for 464 yards and seven touchdowns. His role diminished last season, though. He appeared in just eight games, didn’t make a...
48-year-old Terrell Owens caught a touchdown in his Fan Controlled Football debut on Saturday night. After the game, he acknowledged the rustiness as well as the disappointing loss. I felt alright. I mean, obviously a little rusty, just got to get a little timing with some of the quarterbacks. But...
It was Bill Belichick’s 70th birthday yesterday and NFL fans around the country have been paying tribute to the most successful coach in NFL history. In 22 years with the New England Patriots, Belichick has led the team to the playoffs 18 times. He has 17 AFC East titles, 30 postseason wins, 13 AFC Championship Game appearances, nine Super Bowl appearances and six Super Bowl wins.
Robby Anderson showed his disapproval when it was rumored that the Carolina Panthers could potentially make a move for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. However, when it comes to Colin Kaepernick, he has a different tune. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports shared her thoughts that the Panthers should work out...
Comments / 0