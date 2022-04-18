ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Giant Evan Engram gets high praise from Jaguars offensive coordinator

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
 21 hours ago

The Jaguars are excited about their free agency signing of tight end Evan Engram.

The former Giant — who last month signed a one-year, fully guaranteed deal with Jacksonville, worth $9-10 million with incentives — received high praise from Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor last week.

During an appearance on “Jaguars Happy Hour,” Taylor said, “When we put Evan Engram on the field, who’s going to cover him? Do you need to bring in a lighter body? Do you put a nickel on him? Do you put a safety on him? Do you put a linebacker on him, which we would ask for if you had to pick? Evan kinda brings that with his speed overall.”

Taylor, who joined the show to discuss the team’s offseason program, also complimented Engram’s decision making on option routes. Taylor spent last year as a senior offensive assistant with the Colts before the Jaguars hired him in February.

The Jaguars added Engram, who has had an issue with drops during his career, as another offensive weapon to join newly signed wide receivers Christian Kirk and Zay Jones. Jacksonville is in need of a consistent presence at tight end, and Engram is a player that can produce in the pass game.

Evan Engram

Engram — who spent the first five years of his NFL career with the Giants — appeared in 15 games last season, and caught 46 passes for 408 yards and three touchdowns.

The Pro Bowl tight end has caught 262 passes for 2,828 yards and 16 touchdowns in 65 career games. He missed 16 games over the last five seasons, due in part to injury.

Engram was drafted out of Ole Miss, 23rd overall by the Giants in 2017.

New York Post

