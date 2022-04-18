ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Former Maryland mayor avoids prison in revenge porn case

By BRIAN WITTE Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 21 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0fCqNfLc00

A former Maryland mayor who admitted to posting nude photos of his ex-girlfriend on Reddit will not have to spend time behind bars under a plea deal announced by the state prosecutor’s office on Monday.

Former Cambridge Mayor Andrew Bradshaw pleaded guilty to five counts of distributing revenge porn online and was sentenced to a year and a day for each of the five counts, with all of the incarceration time suspended. He also was sentenced to three years of supervised probation and fined $1,000 for each count.

Bradshaw also was ordered to pay $750 in restitution to the victim and to perform 100 hours of community service.

The former mayor had faced a maximum penalty of two years’ incarceration and a $5,000 fine for each count.

Bradshaw pleaded guilty to posting nude photos of a woman he was once in a relationship with after the relationship had ended.

The woman contacted authorities in May after learning that the photos were posted on Reddit. She told authorities that she had sent the photos only to Bradshaw while they were in an intimate relationship, and she didn’t give him permission to redistribute them.

Investigators discovered that Bradshaw had made numerous separate public posts that contained at least 10 unique visual representations of the victim, and that numerous posts contained language that was related to humiliation and degradation, the state prosecutor's office said.

When interviewed, Bradshaw admitted to law enforcement agents that he created the accounts and posted the victim's nude photographs, authorities said. Bradshaw resigned his position as mayor in January.

“Anyone who abuses the trust and confidence of another to degrade and humiliate them, particularly through the use of a forum as powerful and pervasive as the Internet, must be held accountable. Such actions are especially egregious when committed by an individual holding a public leadership role of power and authority,” said State Prosecutor Charlton T. Howard, III.

Maryland law prohibits the nonconsensual distribution of a private visual representation of another which exposes their intimate body parts or displays them engaged in sexual activity, with the intent to harm, harass, intimidate, threaten or coerce the person depicted.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cambridge, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Cambridge, MD
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
PennLive.com

Abortions punishable by death? One state’s rep is reportedly pushing a bill that could make that so

According to multiple reports, recent legislation by Texas state Rep. Bryan Slaton, could lead to such a scenario in his state. Per the reports, Slaton has introduced a bill there that would make abortion illegal and subject physicians who perform them to criminal charges as well. And, per the reports, Slaton’s bill does not include exemptions for victims of rape, incest or women with pregnancies that could seriously threaten their life “when a reasonable alternative to save the lives of both the mother and the unborn child is unavailable.”
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Prison#Revenge Porn
The Independent

Trump lashes out at investigation into his taxes, saying NYC authorities should focus on subway shooting and other crimes instead

Former president Donald Trump is once again falsely claiming New York Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation into whether he committed tax fraud is diverting law enforcement resources needed to fight street crime. Mr Trump, who frequently describes investigations into alleged wrongdoing by him or his family as part of what he calls a series of illegitimate “witch hunts” because the probes are overseen by Democrats, said in a statement emailed to reporters that Ms James “should focus her efforts on saving the State of New York and ending its reputation as a Crime Capital of the World” rather than...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TODAY.com

California teen who vanished last year is found in Nevada; stepfather arrested

A California teenager who disappeared last summer was found in Nevada and her stepfather was taken into custody, authorities said. Katauna Whisenant, 14, was located by Nevada State Police, and her stepfather was arrested on an active warrant, the police chief in the Northern California town of Crescent City, where the girl is from, said in a statement Sunday.
CBS News

Joyce Watkins on her exoneration after 34 years

In 1988 Joyce Watkins and her boyfriend, Charlie Dunn, were wrongfully convicted of a terrible crime: the murder of Watkins' 4-year-old great-niece, Brandi. Although the assistant medical examiner had made a critical mistake in their report, Watkins and Dunn's appeals were all denied. Now, more than three decades later, an unusual partnership of prosecutors and defense attorneys has brought about what the 74-year-old Watkins has long prayed for: exoneration. CBS News' Erin Moriarty reports.
ABC News

ABC News

614K+
Followers
148K+
Post
333M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy