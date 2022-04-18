ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

State extension for Medicaid/CHIP coverage for 12 months postpartum approved

stateofreform.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services recently approved an extension of Michigan Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program coverage for 12 months after pregnancy, up from 60 days, effective April 1, 2022. This coverage extension is expected to apply to approximately 16,000 pregnant and postpartum women...

stateofreform.com

Comments / 0

Related
Big Country News

Idaho House Approves 6.6% Increase for 2023 Medicaid Budget

BOISE — The Idaho House of Representatives passed the state’s largest budget of the year Tuesday, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s 2023 Medicaid budget. The budget includes a total of $4 billion in funding from all sources, which is a 6.6% increase from the current budget. About 70% of the money comes from federal funds, which total almost $2.8 billion. The budget includes $830 million in state general fund money. The rest comes from dedicated funding sources, such as the Millennium Fund, which was created with money from settlements from tobacco lawsuits.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Government
PennLive.com

Abortions punishable by death? One state’s rep is reportedly pushing a bill that could make that so

According to multiple reports, recent legislation by Texas state Rep. Bryan Slaton, could lead to such a scenario in his state. Per the reports, Slaton has introduced a bill there that would make abortion illegal and subject physicians who perform them to criminal charges as well. And, per the reports, Slaton’s bill does not include exemptions for victims of rape, incest or women with pregnancies that could seriously threaten their life “when a reasonable alternative to save the lives of both the mother and the unborn child is unavailable.”
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicaid Chip#Michigan Medicaid#Biden#Mha#Cms
GQMagazine

What Every Guy Needs to Know About the Scary State of Abortion Access Right Now

Abortion is under attack, and its opponents are winning. This summer, the conservative-dominated Supreme Court will rule on the constitutionality of Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban, and the decision is widely expected to severely curtail or even overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that affirmed a constitutional right to abortion. And Republican-controlled states aren’t waiting until then to enact the strictest anti-abortion legislation in half a century.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
AFP

Another US state passes abortion 'bounty hunter' law

Another US state passed a law allowing abortion providers to be sued in civil court Wednesday, as conservatives across the country ramp up their effort to overturn long-held reproductive rights. A total of 1,844 provisions relating to sexual and reproductive health and rights have been introduced in 46 US states during just the past two-and-a-half months, according to the Guttmacher Institute, which advocates for abortion rights.
LAW
Washington Examiner

The four states planning to become 'abortion sanctuaries' as others pass bans

Democratic strongholds are positioning themselves as safe havens for women seeking abortions who live in states with new restrictions on the procedures. State efforts to safeguard access to abortion for residents and visitors are preemptive responses to a possible Supreme Court decision to unravel the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that established the legal right to an abortion before the age of viability.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Teen Vogue

Medication Abortion Is Getting More Expensive

In the United States, there were 27 “abortion deserts,” according to research conducted in 2017. That means, there were 27 major cities that are at least 100 miles or more from an abortion clinic. The South and the Midwest had the fewest number of clinics overall, with Texas being home to the most abortion deserts in any one state. With the recent rise of restrictive abortion bans — in Texas, Idaho, Arizona, and most recently, Oklahoma — more and more people are forced to travel over state lines for care.
TEXAS STATE
Salon

Corporate America steps up to fight for abortion access — after backing anti-abortion Republicans

Just after the Texas GOP's near-total abortion ban (S.B.8) officially took effect last September, companies like Uber, Lyft, Bumble, and Match parachuted into the political fray by providing their Texas-based employees with benefits packages designed to dampen the impact of the bill. Uber and Lyft, for instance, created legal defense funds for drivers who might be sued for providing rides to abortion doctors. And Match, which owns Tinder, a created relief fund for staffers and their dependents seeking to get an abortion outside the Lone Star State. This week, Citigroup and Yelp vowed to cover similar out-of-state care for their employees, a move that no doubt reinforces Corporate America's veneer of progressivism as more Republican-led states – like Idaho, Oklahoma, Arizona, South Dakota – join the race to pass draconian restrictions.
TEXAS STATE
Teen Vogue

Idaho Abortion Ban: How It Would Impact Young People

Idaho passed a bill banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, making it the first state to pass a law mimicking Texas’ six-week abortion ban while legislatures around the country vote on similar restrictions. On March 14, Idaho passed Senate Bill 1039, which will prevent abortion access after about...
IDAHO STATE
Rolling Stone

Oklahoma Just Made It a Felony to Perform an Abortion

Click here to read the full article. Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt on Tuesday morning signed a bill making it illegal to perform abortions in the state, with perpetrators facing up to 10 years in prison and a $100,000 fine. “I promised Oklahomans that I would sign every pro-life bill that hits my desk and that’s what we’re doing today,” Stitt said on Tuesday. “We want Oklahoma to be the most pro-life state in the country. We want to outlaw abortion in the state of Oklahoma.” The state’s Republican-controlled Senate passed Senate Bill 612 last year with overwhelming support. The state House passed...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy