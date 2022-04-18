ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane County coronavirus update, April 18: Count likely low, given at-home tests going unreported

By Tatiana Parafiniuk-Talesnick, Register-Guard
 23 hours ago

Lane County Public Health reported 145 confirmed or presumptive new cases of COVID-19 Friday through Sunday, raising the countywide case count to 57,714. The total local death count remained at 528.

Coronavirus cases had been in a steep decline following the omicron surge, but now cases have begun to slowly rise again, due to an uptick in BA.2, a subvariant of omicron. The past week's average new case count is 37. The week before, the average was 31; the week before that, 15.

"We might see this increase for a little while" Lane County Public Health spokesperson Jason Davis said.

Davis has warned that many at-home positive tests are going unreported. At-home positive tests can be reported through the county's website .

"There's probably far more cases in the community than what we are able to detect just by virtue of those at-home tests," Davis said. "The good news is our hospitalizations continue to stay relatively low."

The number of county residents reported hospitalized for the virus Monday was 12, with two people in intensive care and zero on a ventilator, unchanged from the last report on Thursday. Of the 12 people hospitalized, 75%, or nine, are not fully vaccinated.

Public health is looking toward the way BA.2 is unfolding in the eastern and southern parts of the country for a sense of how it may look locally.

"Right now, we would be two to three weeks out from the from a major blimp or peak. Hopefully what we will see is some increases in cases, nothing too dramatic," Davis said. "Then we will see a peak without a major hospitalization (uptick) and then a downward slope that will be equally gradual."

Public health recommends residents get any boosters they're eligible for, keep gatherings small, utilize outdoor spaces when possible and consider wearing a mask when in crowded, enclosed spaces.

"Taking small measures now means that we as a community are able to lessen the blow of COVID later on," Davis said. "When we are still seeing relatively low case spreads, that's the time to take measures to prevent those sharp increases."

As of Wednesday, 276,584 people in Lane County — 72.52% of the total population — received first or second vaccine doses with 673,540 doses administered in Lane County, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

