The stock price of Heat Biologics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: HTBX) increased by 11.96% today. This is why. The stock price of Heat Biologics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: HTBX) – a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel biodefense assets and first-in-class therapies to modulate the immune system – increased by 11.96% today. Investors responded...