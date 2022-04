Prime Time Corpus Christi announced it will temporarily close its doors just days before the Nueces County Commissioners meet to gather input on game rooms in the county. "Prime Time will be closed starting Friday, April 15th until further notice," Prime Time Corpus Christi posted on its Facebook page Friday morning. "We will wait and see what the city decides for the future of game rooms on Wednesday, April 20th. Sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. Please spread the word, we would hate to have people from out of town drive to play while we're closed."

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO