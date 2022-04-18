Diagnosed with Debt: Finding a Medical Advocate

Most medical debt will be dropped from Americans' credit reports as of this summer, the top three credit reporting agencies said Friday. The announcement by Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion comes as medical bills have become the largest source of personal debt in the United States, CBS News reported. The three companies said they will make a number of changes in how they handle medical debt. They include dropping paid medical debt and medical collection debt under $500 from credit reports and increasing the time period from six months to one year before unpaid medical debts in collections will appear on a credit report.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 29 DAYS AGO