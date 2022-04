BAY CITY, MI - This year’s Feet on the Street road closure will look a bit different under the Third Street Star Bridge area in Bay City. On Monday, April 18, the Bay City Commission unanimously approved a traffic control order that allows for a portion of Third Street to be closed for the 2022 summer outdoor dining season. The new traffic order allows the roadway to be partially closed from the alley east of Water Street to Saginaw Street instead of the entire block being closed like it was in 2020 and 2021. The partial closure came about as a compromise after business owners voiced their concerns about the full closure returning for a third year.

