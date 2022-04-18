ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Woodson, Hoosiers land 5-star recruit Malik Reneau

By Glenn Marini
 21 hours ago

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – After taking an official visit to Bloomington this past weekend 5-star forward Malik Reneau put a smile on the face of IU basketball fans everywhere by announcing his commitment to the Hoosiers on Monday via social media.

Reneau is a 6-foot-9 forward who played at the famed Montverde Academy in Florida. He picked IU after taking official visits to the University of Florida and the University of Miami and had previously been committed to the Gators.

Rivals.com has Reneau ranked as the no. 28 player in the class of 2022.

