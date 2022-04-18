ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa County, CO

Mesa County public health warns residents of hantavirus and plague

By Alexander Brunet
 19 hours ago

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Mesa County health officials announced last week that local residents ought to be wary of Hantavirus and plague as they begin their Spring cleaning. Whether residents are cleaning out their homes, sheds, cabins, barns, they are advised to wear masks and gloves should they encounter any mouse or mice droppings.

The city says that residents should NOT sweep up mouse droppings or nests as that allows disease particles to spread into the air, infecting humans. Instead, Mesa County would like residents to pre-treat aforementioned areas with one-part bleach, ten-parts water solution, before attempting to clean droppings or nests.

Both hantavirus and plague can be dangerous and even deadly. Four Coloradans were diagnosed with hantavirus in 2019 alone, according to the CDC.

