ROCHESTER, N.Y.(WHEC) — Political experts say they think Gov. Kathy Hochul is "bruised" following her budget decisions and the resignation of her Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin. Benjamin resigned Tuesday, just hours after his arrest in a federal corruption investigation. Experts say they don't believe this "scandal" was enough to destroy Gov. Hochul's campaign, but they think some familiar names will use this as a way back onto the ballot, like Andrew Cuomo.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO