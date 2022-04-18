ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Riverdance - 25th Anniversary Show coming to Wilmington

By Delaware Public Media
delawarepublic.org
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleRiverdance returns to the stage in Delaware. The 30-plus member dance troupe performs its 25th Anniversary Show Friday through Sunday at the Playhouse on Rodney Square. One of the lead dancers, Amy-Mae Dolan, the tour marks Riverdance’s 1994 debut in the Eurovision Song Contest:....

