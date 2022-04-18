ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, MA

Both motorists hospitalized after head-on crash on Franklin's Washington Street

By Norman Miller, The Milford Daily News
The Milford Daily News
The Milford Daily News
 21 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=083Ku3_0fCqKPLv00

FRANKLIN — Two people were injured Monday morning after a rollover crash on Washington Street, authorities said.

The drivers of a Nissan sedan and a pickup truck were each taken to a local hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, police spokesman Sgt. Connor Crossman said.

The crash occurred at 7:58 a.m. near 860 Washington St. The sedan was heading west toward Bellingham while the pickup truck was driving in the other direction, the sergeant said.

"The smaller vehicle, for an unknown reason, left its lane and crossed into the other lane," said Crossman. "When he (the Nissan driver) hit the front of the pickup truck, it caused the pickup truck to roll over onto its side."

Both drivers had to be removed from their vehicles by the Franklin Fire Department.

First responders had to remove the back windows and the windshield to get to the driver of the pickup truck, Crossman said.

The road was closed for about 45 minutes as a result of the crash.

"Traffic was light due to the holiday," said Crossman, in reference to Patriot's Day. "If this happened on another day, it could have been much worse."

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Crossman said no one has been cited, but it's likely someone will be after the investigation.

Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or nmiller@wickedlocal.com. For up-to-date public safety news, follow Norman Miller on Twitter @Norman_MillerMW or on Facebook at facebook.com/NormanMillerCrime.

This article originally appeared on The Milford Daily News: Both motorists hospitalized after head-on crash on Franklin's Washington Street

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bellingham, MA
State
Washington State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Franklin, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
Franklin, MA
Accidents
Franklin, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Street#Hospital#Traffic Accident#Sgt#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
Seacoast Current

Boyfriend Pleas Insanity in Death of Girlfriend on York, ME Beach

The boyfriend of Rhonda Pattelena has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in her death a year ago on Short Sands York Beach. Pattelena, a single mother of three from Bedford, Massachusetts, was found with trauma to her head and face by members of the York Beach Fire Department in March 2021, according to an affidavit obtained by the Bangor Daily News.
BEDFORD, MA
The Milford Daily News

The Milford Daily News

394
Followers
161
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Milford, MA from Milford Daily News.

 http://milforddailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy